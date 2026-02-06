Review: ALL SHOOK UP at Diesleverkstaden

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All Shook Up is the jukebox musical based on music from Elvis Presley's music treasurebox.

One day, Chad (Gabriel Hammarström), a colorful traveling guy, arrives in a small, gray town in the fifties. The mayor has just introduced various ordinances that prohibit more or less everything that is fun and you are absolutely not allowed to show any signs of affection in public. But Chad stirs things up a lot and love begins to sprout here and there, which gives rise to some complications and misunderstandings. But as it should, everything works out in the end - although perhaps not exactly as you expected and it's fun when you can be a little surprised.

Songs like Jailhouse Rock, One night with you and All Shook Up are neatly fitted into the plot and reinforce the emotions and also brings a lot of laughter to the show.

West End Stockholm's production of All Shook Up doesn't have any big musiacal stars, but a stable and well-coordinated ensemble with several strong solo performances by the main actors. Particularly memorable is "There's Always Me" performed by Sanna Sagvik when her character Sylvia tries to make her good friend Jim (Niklas von Proschwitz) understand that there might be more feelings between them than just friendship. However, Jim only has eyes for the sexy Miss Sandra (Hanna Thelander) who turns the heads of more than one man in town.

This is a musical where the audience is treated to many dance numbers performed by the energetic, musical and dance-loving ensemble. There is constant speed and enthusiasm and an infectious joy that spreads to the audience. It is difficult not to be carried away by the music.

The set could be tightened up a bit, but that will surely come after a few more performances.

I like the stripped-down approach of the settings, where the focus is on the plot, the music, the dance and the musical artists. Supported by a live band under the direction of Johan Mörk. The scenery rolls on a big screen covering the back of the stage, which simply and effectively places the action in the right place in the city.

I leave Dieslverkstaden with a smile on my face and some rock n’ roll moves in my body.

All Shook up is played February 6 – 14 and provides a wonderful dose of energy and joy in the gray and cold February.

