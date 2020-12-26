VIKTORIA TOCCA LAUNCHES MUSICAL TV at YouTube

Viktoria Tocca Entertainment launches Musical TV

We're presenting a brand NEW super exciting concept called Musical TV!

Every Friday, starting January 1st 2021, we'll feature a fantastic musical theatre performance from somewhere around the world!

To be considered for this amazing opportunity, all you have to do is send your video via WeTransfer or something similar to:

info@toccaentertainment.se

and you might be chosen for a spot on Musical TV! We'll also need all your information, such as biography, social media handles and website, so we can grow YOUR audience. Start recording today and YOU can be part of MUSICAL TV!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N-kgqQFcxg

If you missed the Musical Advent Calender where various Swedish musical artists and other artists sings Christmas songs you can still enjoy them at the YouTube channel. Among others you will see Viktoria herself, John-Martin Bengtsson, Jakob Stadell, Philip Jalmelid, Tuva B Larsen and even a special appearance by the actor Peter Stormare on Christmas Eve. Please watch it here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx7vyIU3SkIK4rgYByrrALA

www.toccaentertainment.se