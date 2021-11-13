Tribe Friday Reach The Breaking Point On New Single CONVERSATION

Swedish indie-emo kids Noah Deutschmann, Isak Gunnarsson , and Robin Hanberger Pérez -also known as Tribe Friday-return to their garage rock stomping grounds with the riff-stuffed breakneck romp conversation. Astride insistent guitars and machine gun hi-hats, singer Noah Deutschmann agonizes over a conversation that just needs to take place. It's Tribe Friday as fraught and urgent as they might have ever sounded. On a break during the band's 6-week tour of Germany this fall Deutschmann explained how conversation has fought its way into being an integral part of their live set, and one of the hardest-hitting Tribe Friday tracks. "We've been playing it live on tour for a while now just to try it out in front of an audience, and the reception has been absolutely crazy." He continues, "Lyrically, 'conversation' is angry, desperate, frustrated, scared - all the ugly emotions at once. I wanted to write about those moments in a relationship where you can't see eye to eye on anything so you resort to name-calling and borderline psychological violence. I've had a relationship that ended up like that and it's fucking ugly. It's a sad thing to see yourself and someone you love turn into horrible people in real-time. The contrast here, of course, is that 'conversation' is also like... a dance track? But I guess that's our thing now...Dancing to tragedies."

Conversation follows the release of forward is the way out, the leadoff single from the group's upcoming debut full-length bubblegum emo. Forward took a wry look at optimistic catchphrases that ring futile in the midst of a mental health low; taking the listener on an emotional rollercoaster ride that launched from the Gen Z doomer opening line "everyone is dead'', through to the troubled implications of the final chorus "hoping I'll be alright, I leave candles lit when I sleep." The track was also an introduction to the reloaded Tribe Friday sound, now buffered with the agitated guitar chops of Isak Gunnarsson and locked-in low-end of Robin Hanberger-Pérez. This duo bring an artistry and passion that retools and rejuvenates songwriter Noah Deutschmann's compositions into their most immediate incarnations; kicking with a gritty power that can turn even the most melancholy of subject matters into a twisted celebration of emotional insecurity.

Bubblegum emo follows on the heels of the paired 2020 sister EPs Chasing Pictures and Waiting For A Sign and seeks to make sense of these chaotic recent years. A period that saw songwriter Noah move down from the forests of northern Sweden, build and rebuild two incarnations of Tribe Friday, catch the ear of a US management team, tour across Europe and the States, and gain home-nation acclaim that included national award nominations and primetime TV performances. All before he saw out his 21st birthday.

