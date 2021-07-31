THE LAST MINUTE Will Be Performed at Dramaten Beginning in September

The Last Minute will be performed at Dramaten in Sweden in September. Performances will take place 2 September-14 November 2021.

Since March 2020, the theater, with the exception of a short period, has been completely closed to the public. During this period, all the actors in the ensemble have been asked: "If you only had one last minute left to act on the Drama's big stage when the theater reopens - what would you choose to perform?"

Of the approximately 70 contributions that have been received, the director and playwright Mattias Andersson will create a performance where hopefully the entire Dramaten ensemble will be on the Big Stage at the same time at the premiere.

It will be an associative, pluralistic, musical, choreographic, hyperindividualist but at the same time collectivist performance that tries to capture a "now" in a number of ultimate scenic minutes.

Mattias Andersson is Dramaten's artistic director, and as a playwright and director is known for productions such as The Mental States of Sweden , The Idiot , Revelation and We Who Lived About Our Lives . His plays are often based on documentary material.

Learn more at https://www.dramaten.se/repertoar/den-yttersta-minuten.