Pop Artist Emmanuelle June Releases New Single 'Stellar Babies'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Emmanuelle June taps into fantastical storytelling in her captivating new hit "Stellar Babies". Presenting itself like a fairytale, the concept for "Stellar Babies" was born out of a telepathic experience which inspired the young artist to tell a tale of love that can only be captured in a dream.

In between the hallucinations of insomnia and yearning, the character in June's new single struggles to enter a dream-like state; the only place where she has the ability to meet her one true love. Paired with an occult-inspired aesthetic, her visual seamlessly captures Emmanuelle's moody vibes and impressive vocals. Producing memorable melodies over a simple blues beat, she combines storytelling with imagery, activated by Nasa's captured image of a star cluster appropriately named "Stellar Babies".

Growing up mostly in Stockholm, Sweden, Emmanuelle's background as an actress offers a versatile set of talents clearly demonstrated both on stage and on screen. After performing in several productions off-broadway, June moved to Los Angeles and became more and more engulfed in the music scene, jamming with friends and manifesting lyrics from her poetry.

June performed in post-punk and psych rock bands briefly before focusing her energy on her solo career as Emmanuelle June. She has performed at famed Los Angeles locations such as The Hotel Café and Moroccan Lounge with her band at the time, Whisper. She is also a published writer under various nom de plumes. Having been featured in notable publications like LA Weekly, Buzz Bands LA and Louder Than War, it's safe to say that June's eclectic style and creative vision are establishing her as a true artist to watch.

