Peter Jöbacks film "Jag kommer hem igen till jul" was one of most seen Swedish movies at the cinemas in 2019. It was awarded the Most Popular Movie by the audience at the Guldbagge gala. Guldbaggen is the Swedish equivalent to the Oscar Award.

Peter is currently playing Darryl Van Horn in Witches of Eastwick at Cirkus in Stockholm.





