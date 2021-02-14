Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kungliga Operan Presents PEOPLE AND CULTURE Panel

This is a virtual, free panel conversation live from the Royal Opera.

Feb. 14, 2021  
Kungliga Operan Presents PEOPLE AND CULTURE Panel

Kungliga Operan will present a panel titled PEOPLE AND CULTURE. What role does culture, and the digitization of it, play in a crisis? This panel of experts examines and discusses this in a digital, free panel conversation live from the Royal Opera. To take part in the conversation - create an account and log in.

Participants:

- Fredrik Ullén, researcher and concert pianist

- Birgitta Svendén, CEO Royal Opera

- Lisa Lindström, expert in digitization

- Kasper Holten, theater manager at Det Kongelige Teater

To Join:

1. Create an account: https://folkochkultur2021.redbee.live/signup

2. Log in and search for ′′crisis′′ and you will find the panel discussion ′′The vital role of culture in crisis - today and tomorrow′′ by the Royal Opera.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

JOHN MARTIN BENGTSSON RELEASES NEW CD PARTS at CD Photo

JOHN MARTIN BENGTSSON RELEASES NEW CD PARTS at CD

VALENTINE DAYS CONCERT with John Martin Bengtsson Photo

VALENTINE DAYS CONCERT with John Martin Bengtsson

TV4 Hosts DONT STOP THE MUSIC Fundraising Gala For Musicians and Artists Photo

TV4 Hosts DON'T STOP THE MUSIC Fundraising Gala For Musicians and Artists

TOCCA TALKS - PREMIER SHOW - KRISTINA LOVE at YouTube Photo

TOCCA TALKS - PREMIER SHOW - KRISTINA LOVE at YouTube


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door