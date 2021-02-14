Kungliga Operan Presents PEOPLE AND CULTURE Panel

Kungliga Operan will present a panel titled PEOPLE AND CULTURE. What role does culture, and the digitization of it, play in a crisis? This panel of experts examines and discusses this in a digital, free panel conversation live from the Royal Opera. To take part in the conversation - create an account and log in.

Participants:

- Fredrik Ullén, researcher and concert pianist

- Birgitta Svendén, CEO Royal Opera

- Lisa Lindström, expert in digitization

- Kasper Holten, theater manager at Det Kongelige Teater

To Join:

1. Create an account: https://folkochkultur2021.redbee.live/signup

2. Log in and search for ′′crisis′′ and you will find the panel discussion ′′The vital role of culture in crisis - today and tomorrow′′ by the Royal Opera.