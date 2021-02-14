Kungliga Operan Presents PEOPLE AND CULTURE Panel
This is a virtual, free panel conversation live from the Royal Opera.
Kungliga Operan will present a panel titled PEOPLE AND CULTURE. What role does culture, and the digitization of it, play in a crisis? This panel of experts examines and discusses this in a digital, free panel conversation live from the Royal Opera. To take part in the conversation - create an account and log in.
Participants:
- Fredrik Ullén, researcher and concert pianist
- Birgitta Svendén, CEO Royal Opera
- Lisa Lindström, expert in digitization
- Kasper Holten, theater manager at Det Kongelige Teater
To Join:
1. Create an account: https://folkochkultur2021.redbee.live/signup
2. Log in and search for ′′crisis′′ and you will find the panel discussion ′′The vital role of culture in crisis - today and tomorrow′′ by the Royal Opera.