Kungliga Operan Presents KLAUS NOMI

Kungliga Operan will present a new performance from Klaus Nomi. The show plays from October 17 to November 21.

He is heard, he is seen, he is felt. The German countertenor, synth pop star and style icon Klaus Nomi is far from fit throughout his life. But this pioneering avant-garde also contains a strong longing for togetherness and love. With vibrating power and gripping skinlessness, the dying Klaus Nomi opens his heart to the audience and at the same time gives voice to the world's lonely artist souls and odd birds.

In the newly written music monologue Klaus Nomi , we get to follow Klaus during his last hours on earth. The performance is a close portrait with text by the playwright Lucas Svensson. The role of Klaus Nomi is played by baritone Richard Hamrin. Directed by Sunil Munshi, known for his acclaimed monologues and his ability to show the inherent power of every human being. With string quartet, piano and synths, arias are performed by Purcell, Saint-Saëns and Nomi's own hit songs, among others.

