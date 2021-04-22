Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kungliga Operan Announces 2021 CULTURE NIGHT

This year's edition features excerpts from the classic "Tosca" and "Suite en blanc."

Apr. 22, 2021  
Kungliga Operan has announce this year's Culture Night! On April 24, 2021, the event will take place, which this year will be available to experience on any screen.

The Royal Opera invites you to unforgettable stage art experiences in this year's edition with excerpts from the classic "Tosca" and "Suite en blanc."

The cultural night will be broadcast live online, as well as through Culture Night TV during the evening.

More details coming soon!

Stay up to date on the Opera's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KungligaOperan.


