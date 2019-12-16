BWW Regional Awards
Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards

There's just two weeks left to vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sweden:

Best Actor in a Musical
Nils Axelsson - DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm Waterfront 41%
 David Lundqvist - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 11%
 Peter Jöback - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 10%

Best Actor in a Play
Adam Lundgren - HAMLET - Dramaten 32%
 Carlos Romero Cruz - LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 13%
 Shebly Niavarani - HÄXJAKTEN - Dramaten 11%

Best Actress in a Musical
Caroline Gustafsson - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 18%
 Anna Heerulff Christiansen, Matilda Gross, Eva Jumatate, Alice Jönsson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 12%
 Ebba Irestad - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 11%

Best Actress in a Play
Sofia Ledarp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 25%
 Sofia Ledarp - ROCKY FÖRLORARENS ÅTERKOMST - Teatern under bron 12%
 Cecilia Säverman - BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 10%

Best Choreography (Professional)
Fredrik 'Benke' Rydman - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 21%
 Miles Hoare - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 17%
 Agneta Ottosson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 16%

Best Costume Design (Professional)
Lehna Edwall - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 21%
 Colin Richmond - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 19%
 Camilla Thulin - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 17%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Ulrik Gad - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 26%
 Palle Palmé - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 23%
 Joakim Brink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Göteborgs Stadsteater 15%

Best Musical
DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm waterfront 17%
 MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 16%
 OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 14%

Best Play
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 24%
 LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 17%
 BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 16%

Theater of the Year
Kolhusteatern 17%
 Göteborgsoperan 17%
 Malmö Opera 15%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

