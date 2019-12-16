Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sweden:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Musical
Best Play
Theater of the Year
Nils Axelsson - DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm Waterfront 41%
David Lundqvist - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 11%
Peter Jöback - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 10%
Adam Lundgren - HAMLET - Dramaten 32%
Carlos Romero Cruz - LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 13%
Shebly Niavarani - HÄXJAKTEN - Dramaten 11%
Caroline Gustafsson - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 18%
Anna Heerulff Christiansen, Matilda Gross, Eva Jumatate, Alice Jönsson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 12%
Ebba Irestad - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 11%
Sofia Ledarp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 25%
Sofia Ledarp - ROCKY FÖRLORARENS ÅTERKOMST - Teatern under bron 12%
Cecilia Säverman - BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 10%
Fredrik 'Benke' Rydman - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 21%
Miles Hoare - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 17%
Agneta Ottosson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 16%
Lehna Edwall - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 21%
Colin Richmond - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 19%
Camilla Thulin - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 17%
Ulrik Gad - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 26%
Palle Palmé - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 23%
Joakim Brink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Göteborgs Stadsteater 15%
DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm waterfront 17%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 16%
OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 14%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 24%
LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 17%
BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 16%
Kolhusteatern 17%
Göteborgsoperan 17%
Malmö Opera 15%
