GREASE - ON TOUR - RESCHEDULED at On Tour In Sweden
Grease on Tour - Rescheduled to 2021
Grease on Tour had several dates cancelled due to the COVID-19 but has now been able to reschedule to 2021.
The musical "Grease" was played throughout the fall of 2019 and spring 2020 at the Nöjesteatern in Malmö with Anton Hagman as Danny, Caroline Johansson Kuhmunen as Sandy and Lotta Engberg as principal Lynch together with a large ensemble and husband on stage that makes every dance nerve burst into the body. For the director is Staffan Götestam, who once again takes on the task of preserving a 40-year-old history in a modern way, without losing the classic Grease feel. New dates are now ready for the Sweden tour in the spring of 2021.
New dates for the tour:
Tour plan 2021: Musical "Grease"
3/1 kl 14:00, Halmstad Teatern
3/1 kl 18:30, Halmstad Teatern
4/1 kl 19:30, Växjö, Fortnox Arena
5/1 kl 19:00, Stockholm Cirkus
6/1 kl 19:00, Stockholm Cirkus
6/1 kl 14:00, Stockholm Cirkus
8/1 kl 18:00, Karlstad CCC
9/1 kl 14:00, Göteborg Partille Arena
9/1 kl 19:00, Göteborg Partille Arena
10/1 kl 14:00, Göteborg Partille Arena
15/1 kl 19.00, Karlskrona Brinova Arena
16/1 kl 14:00, Kalmar Kalmarsalen
16/1 kl 19:00, Kalmar Kalmarsalen
17/1 kl 14:00, Norrköping Louis De Geer
17/1 kl 19:00, Norrköping, Louis De Geer
22/1 kl 19:00, Skövde Arena
24/1 kl 14:00, Jönköping, Konserthus
24/1 kl 18:30, Jönköping, Konserthus
29/1 kl 19:00 Eskilstuna, Stiga Sports Arena
Already purchased tickets are valid for the new date.
Tickets can be purchased at:
https://www.greasethemusical.se/
Pressphoto @: Cesare Righetti