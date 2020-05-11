GREASE - ON TOUR - RESCHEDULED at On Tour In Sweden

Grease on Tour - Rescheduled to 2021

Grease on Tour had several dates cancelled due to the COVID-19 but has now been able to reschedule to 2021.

The musical "Grease" was played throughout the fall of 2019 and spring 2020 at the Nöjesteatern in Malmö with Anton Hagman as Danny, Caroline Johansson Kuhmunen as Sandy and Lotta Engberg as principal Lynch together with a large ensemble and husband on stage that makes every dance nerve burst into the body. For the director is Staffan Götestam, who once again takes on the task of preserving a 40-year-old history in a modern way, without losing the classic Grease feel. New dates are now ready for the Sweden tour in the spring of 2021.

New dates for the tour:

Tour plan 2021: Musical "Grease"

3/1 kl 14:00, Halmstad Teatern

3/1 kl 18:30, Halmstad Teatern

4/1 kl 19:30, Växjö, Fortnox Arena

5/1 kl 19:00, Stockholm Cirkus

6/1 kl 19:00, Stockholm Cirkus

6/1 kl 14:00, Stockholm Cirkus

8/1 kl 18:00, Karlstad CCC

9/1 kl 14:00, Göteborg Partille Arena

9/1 kl 19:00, Göteborg Partille Arena

10/1 kl 14:00, Göteborg Partille Arena

15/1 kl 19.00, Karlskrona Brinova Arena

16/1 kl 14:00, Kalmar Kalmarsalen

16/1 kl 19:00, Kalmar Kalmarsalen

17/1 kl 14:00, Norrköping Louis De Geer

17/1 kl 19:00, Norrköping, Louis De Geer

22/1 kl 19:00, Skövde Arena

24/1 kl 14:00, Jönköping, Konserthus

24/1 kl 18:30, Jönköping, Konserthus

29/1 kl 19:00 Eskilstuna, Stiga Sports Arena

Already purchased tickets are valid for the new date.

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.greasethemusical.se/

Pressphoto @: Cesare Righetti





