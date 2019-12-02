December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Sweden Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sweden:

Best Actor in a Musical
Nils Axelsson - DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm Waterfront 40%
 Gustav Karlsson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 9%
 David Lundqvist - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 8%

Best Actor in a Play
Adam Lundgren - HAMLET - Dramaten 33%
 Carlos Romero Cruz - LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 13%
 Shebly Niavarani - HÄXJAKTEN - Dramaten 10%

Best Actress in a Musical
Anna Heerulff Christiansen, Matilda Gross, Eva Jumatate, Alice Jönsson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 15%
 Ebba Irestad - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 14%
 Caroline Gustafsson - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 8%

Best Actress in a Play
Sofia Ledarp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 23%
 Sofia Ledarp - ROCKY FÖRLORARENS ÅTERKOMST - Teatern under bron 15%
 Inger Nilsson - BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 12%

Best Choreography (Professional)
Agneta Ottosson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 21%
 Miles Hoare - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 19%
 Siân Playsted - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 15%

Best Costume Design (Professional)
Camilla Thulin - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 21%
 Astrid Lynge Ottosen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 18%
 Colin Richmond - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 17%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Ulrik Gad - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 28%
 Palle Palmé - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 24%
 Joakim Brink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Göteborgs Stadsteater 10%

Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 19%
 OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 19%
 DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm waterfront 17%

Best Play
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 23%
 BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 18%
 LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 15%

Theater of the Year
Kolhusteatern 23%
 Malmö Opera 17%
 China Teatern 14%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

