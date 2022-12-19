CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Comes to Dramaten This Week
Performances run through 11 March.
Perhaps Europe's most talked about and provocative director, Oliver Frljić, stages one of the most important novels in modern literary history.
The student Raskolnikov decides to rob and kill a hated pawnbroker. Partly to create financial freedom for oneself, but also to save the world from an evil person. However, once he has carried out his crime, he breaks down, begins to doubt his previous reasoning and suffers from guilt and paranoia.
Fyodor Dostoyevsky's psychological novel was published in 1866, and since then has never ceased to fascinate. Now the audience is thrown into Raskolnikov's fevered mind world, in an adaptation that is also inspired by Dostoevsky's diary.
It is about right and wrong, about whether violence can be justified, about the impact of economic factors on us humans and about the contemporary paradoxical message about the value of human life.
Oliver Frljić is a Bosnian-Croatian director with the whole of Europe as his workplace. Among other things, he has been theater director of the National Theater in Croatia (a position he left for political reasons) and has worked extensively in Germany. He is behind a series of high-profile productions, including Klatwa ( The Curse ) in Warsaw, which criticized the Catholic Church and was met with large demonstrations.
Crime and Punishment was last shown on Dramaten in 1936.
