BWW Review: PIPPI LONGSTOCKING CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS at Intiman

Pippi Longstocking celerbrates Chrismas opening night 30th of November

The opening night for Pippi Longstocking Celebrates Christmas was the 30th of November. It is the eight year in a row that the theater Intiman choses a family play based on one of the characters from one of the novels by Astrid Lindgren. The scenery gives a high Christmas factor with snow, a tree full of Christmas presents and a snowy Villa Villekulla that is transformed into a school or Tommy and Annika's home sometimes. The stage workers are kept busy as they transform the house between various rooms in Pippis house with various decorations such as big ginger breads, beds etc, the school house and the home of Tommy and Annika in Christmas decorations.

Pippi must be both rewarding and difficult to do as everyone in Sweden know each story about Pippi in details, and getting it right and doing it for children is probably a bigger challenge because they are the true Pippi experts and they love her to bits. The hardest judges ever.

The first act starts with Pippi (Amanda Andersson) together with the charming Mr. Nilsson (Juliette Glader) singing some of the most famous Pippi songs and the children sings along cheerfully. Then Tommy (Erik Källsäter) and Annika (Fabienne Glader) enter and they are looking forward to their Christmas holidays. It is unfair, Pippi thinks, so she goes to school just to get Christmas holidays. Later the thieves Dunder-Karlsson (Mathias Jonsson) and Blom (Johnny Johansson) arrives to the house in order to steal the big bag full of golden coins. The polices Kling (Martin Hallgren) and Klang (Ludvig Ryman) keep an eye on the streets so no thieves comes to the small village. In the second act, the Christmas spirit gets higher as there is a Christmas market where Pryssiluskan (Anna Hallgren) wants to get Pippi into the orphanages at least over Christmas. Tommy and Annika celebrate Christmas at home with their parents (Anna Hallgren and Ludvig Ryman) but poor Pippi she has none other than her animals to celebrate with. Should she have to celebrate Christmas on her own?

Kålle Gunnarsson is directing and he has managed to get the kids to act completely naturally and it has the right speed and is fun and it has the perfect numbers of repetitions that the kids love. The kids really enjoyed and laughed a lot the when Dunder-Karlsson and Blom falls over and over again over the porch after getting hit by the door in their heads. And how fun wasn't when Pryssiluskan and Kling and Klang chased Pippi round and round in the Christmas market without being able to catch her. The children in the audience really got involved in the story and screamed and yelled. When Pippi discovers that she is left alone after a snowball fight the children screamed immediately "Tommy and Annika have gone home to have lunch". Unfortunately, Pippi didnt use this interaction but continued with her lines, so they could work a little on adapting after the kids interactions. Other´ways Amanda Andersson was great as a brave and non-worrying Pippi who also managed to be credible when Pippi is sad about being alone and completely abandoned.

Pippi Celebrates Christmas is a cozy, fun and full of Christmas spirit with a high recognition factor and is the ultimate Christmas present for all Pippi lovers.

Pippi Longstocking celebrating Christmas last performance is the 6th of January 2020 and tickets are on sale at:

https://showtic.se/forestallningar/pippi-firar-jul/biljetter/#tickets





