BWW Review: 70-Year-Old Tomas Ledin Celebrates 50 Years as an Artist at the Avicii Arena

A 70-year old birthday party for Tomas Ledin, who also celebrates 50 years as an artist, is an appropriate celebration to mark the first big concert since Covid restrictions have been lifted. During his long life as an artist, he has toured with ABBA and recorded Never Again with Agneta Fältskog. In 2019, his songs were made into a musical movie with Malin Åkerman in the lead role as Isabella.

It was a wonderful evening featuring many of his hits, as well as duets with guest artists such as Jill Johnsson (Du kan lita på mig), Lena Philipsson (Never Again), Björn Skifs (Blå blå känslor), Sabina Dumba (En del av mitt hjärta), Niklas Strömstedt (Vi är på gång), Ellen Krauss (Right now) and Lisa Nilsson (Snart tystnar musiken). The other duets were absolutely wonderful, but the duet with Skifs especially stood out. Björn Skifs has been one of Swedens most beloved artist since "Hooked on a Feeling," a hit which was a Billboard no. 1 in the US. Various artists, colleagues, and friends appeared from time to time. Watch a video from the performance here.

The concert was recorded by TV4 Play, and Tilde de Paula was the hostess. It was a wonderful concert night, and it was fun to be there and pay tribute to Tomas.