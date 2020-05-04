BWW Previews: CAMERA at Spira

Camera to open at Spira in Jönköping the 19th of September

She is at the top of her career. Hollywood and the whole world love her. Then Ingrid Bergman chooses to follow his heart - to a volcano in the Mediterranean. And hell breaks loose. In the fall of 2020, you have the chance to follow one of the greatest stars of our time, embodied by Åsa Fång, on a stormy journey to the bottom and up again. Via Italy, a passionate love story and in the brutal press.

She was acclaimed for her health - and keeled for her "immorality". Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982) made an exceptional career, but her private life was also involved, closely followed and brutally criticized. Not least the relationship with the Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini. How did she survive?

In the fall of 2020, Kulturhuset Spira will make room on stage for Ingrid Bergman - the professional, the mother, the person - in a newly written musical by Staffan Aspegren (script and dialogue) and the composer Jan-Erik Sääf (music and lyrics). It will be a close and intense encounter with the icon on the other side of the lens, during an eventful period in her life. "We wanted to highlight a woman's voice. A man who changed something. She went through so much but managed to get power out of it and thus paved the way for a new women's role - both on the white cloth and outside it." Staffan Aspegren, director

The musical takes place between the films Joan of Arc and Anastasia (1948-56) and we start on site in Ingrid's own, private cinema. It is about the move to Italy, about the violent dirt throw she had to endure for her life choices and about how she managed the other had undergone. In the actress's feverish pursuit of authenticity, she cuts her own works and at the same time gives everyone in the audience the opportunity to ask themselves: What is it that drives us? How permissive is maternity really? And who are we to judge?

Creative Team

Director: STAFFAN ASPEGREN

Composer and rehearsal: JAN-ERIK SÄÄF

Costume design: CAMILLA THULIN

Choreography: KARL DYALL

Scenografi: BENGT FRÖDERBERG

Light design: ANNA WEMMERT

Video design/picture design: FREDRIK EGERSTRAND

Assistant director: ALEXSANDER BRANDT

Dramaturge: PATRIK FRANKE

Orchestration: Kalle Ankarblom

Cast:

Ingrid Bergman ÅSA FÅNG,

Roberto Rossellini GLENN EDELL,

Anna Magnani VERA VELJOVIC,

Aron Petter Lindström KALLE MALMBERG,

Maskinisten (av Ingrid kallad Cameron) PETTER ANDERSSON,

Pia, 9 år BARNSTATIST

ENSEMBLE

Karin Funk

Walfrid Lindsgård

Lisa Agby

Jens Olsson

Oscar Sundling-Wallin

Marie Gårseth-Gathe

Robert Sillberg

Karolina Krigsman

Tickets on sale at:

https://secure.tickster.com/sv/cmc4khc20klyvc9/selectevent





Related Articles Shows View More Sweden Stories