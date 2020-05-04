BWW Previews: CAMERA at Spira
Camera to open at Spira in Jönköping the 19th of September
She is at the top of her career. Hollywood and the whole world love her. Then Ingrid Bergman chooses to follow his heart - to a volcano in the Mediterranean. And hell breaks loose. In the fall of 2020, you have the chance to follow one of the greatest stars of our time, embodied by Åsa Fång, on a stormy journey to the bottom and up again. Via Italy, a passionate love story and in the brutal press.
She was acclaimed for her health - and keeled for her "immorality". Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982) made an exceptional career, but her private life was also involved, closely followed and brutally criticized. Not least the relationship with the Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini. How did she survive?
In the fall of 2020, Kulturhuset Spira will make room on stage for Ingrid Bergman - the professional, the mother, the person - in a newly written musical by Staffan Aspegren (script and dialogue) and the composer Jan-Erik Sääf (music and lyrics). It will be a close and intense encounter with the icon on the other side of the lens, during an eventful period in her life. "We wanted to highlight a woman's voice. A man who changed something. She went through so much but managed to get power out of it and thus paved the way for a new women's role - both on the white cloth and outside it." Staffan Aspegren, director
The musical takes place between the films Joan of Arc and Anastasia (1948-56) and we start on site in Ingrid's own, private cinema. It is about the move to Italy, about the violent dirt throw she had to endure for her life choices and about how she managed the other had undergone. In the actress's feverish pursuit of authenticity, she cuts her own works and at the same time gives everyone in the audience the opportunity to ask themselves: What is it that drives us? How permissive is maternity really? And who are we to judge?
Creative Team
Director: STAFFAN ASPEGREN
Composer and rehearsal: JAN-ERIK SÄÄF
Costume design: CAMILLA THULIN
Choreography: KARL DYALL
Scenografi: BENGT FRÖDERBERG
Light design: ANNA WEMMERT
Video design/picture design: FREDRIK EGERSTRAND
Assistant director: ALEXSANDER BRANDT
Dramaturge: PATRIK FRANKE
Orchestration: Kalle Ankarblom
Cast:
Ingrid Bergman ÅSA FÅNG,
Roberto Rossellini GLENN EDELL,
Anna Magnani VERA VELJOVIC,
Aron Petter Lindström KALLE MALMBERG,
Maskinisten (av Ingrid kallad Cameron) PETTER ANDERSSON,
Pia, 9 år BARNSTATIST
ENSEMBLE
Karin Funk
Walfrid Lindsgård
Lisa Agby
Jens Olsson
Oscar Sundling-Wallin
Marie Gårseth-Gathe
Robert Sillberg
Karolina Krigsman
Tickets on sale at:
https://secure.tickster.com/sv/cmc4khc20klyvc9/selectevent