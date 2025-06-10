Video: HAMLET at St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s 2025 Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet is now running in Forest Park through Sunday, June 22. Directed by Michael Sexton, the production sets Shakespeare’s play in the 1960s and includes original live music and a full design team supporting the concept.

Costume Designer Oana Botez has created period-specific designs for the cast, including business suits for the men and vintage cocktail dresses and separates for the women. Notable costume elements include a collegiate sweater and white slacks worn by the character Rosencrantz, and mid-century casualwear for Ophelia.

The set, designed by Scott C. Neale, uses a thrust stage configuration with mobile elements. The backdrop is painted with murals and includes mid-century furniture pieces.

Lighting design is by Deniss Chavez, with illumination effects used during major scenes such as the “To Be or Not to Be” soliloquy and appearances by the ghost of Hamlet’s father. The lighting setup is designed for outdoor use and integrates with the overall aesthetic of the production.

Original music is composed by brandon wolcott, with live trumpet performed by Brady Lewis. The score includes jazz and industrial influences. Music and sound design are integrated with the lighting to support the dramatic structure of the play.

Michael Khalid Karadsheh plays the title role of Hamlet. Sarah Chalfie plays Ophelia, and Grayson DeJesus plays Laertes. DeJesus joined the cast shortly before opening, replacing an injured performer.

The production experienced weather-related setbacks during the setup period, including damage to the set and lighting structures caused by a tornado. Repairs were completed prior to the scheduled opening.

Performances take place outdoors at the Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. Lawn seating is free to the public. Reserved seating is also available for purchase.

Comments