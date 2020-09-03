Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Maya Bowles, Trevor Michael Schmidt and Gabi Stapula Perform 'There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This'

Bowles, Schmidt and Stapula performed the Cy Coleman song for The Muny's 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

Sep. 3, 2020  

The Muny's 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! made history as the first-ever online season. This one-of-a-kind, free online 102nd Season was packed with unique surprises and unforgettable performances by Muny artists across the U.S.

Watch Maya Bowles, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula perform "There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This" below!


Music and Lyrics by Cy Coleman
Conceived and choreographed by Maya Bowles, Trevor Michael Schmidt and Gabi Stapula
Video Edited by Trevor Michael Schmidt
Sound Design by Tracy Cowit


