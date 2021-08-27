VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsal for CHICAGO at The Muny

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

The Muny is prepping to transport audiences to the roaring 20s with Kander and Ebb's Chicago, the fifth and final show of the theatre's 103rd season, running Aug. 30 - Sept. 5.

Go inside rehearsal here!

"We're ending this historic season with one of the greatest American musicals of the last century, and I couldn't be happier," said Muny Executive Producer and Artistic Director Mike Isaacson. "This production is sure to Razzle Dazzle."

As previously announced, principal casting includes Sarah Bowden (Roxie Hart), J. Harrison Ghee (Velma Kelly), Emily Skinner (Matron "Mama" Morton), James T. Lane (Billy Flynn), Adam Heller (Amos Hart) and Ali Ewoldt (Mary Sunshine).

A headline-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Carleigh Bettiol, Joe Bigelow,

Victoria Byrd, Taeler Cyrus, Sean Ewing, Veronica Fiaoni, Abbey Friedmann, Anna Gassett, Valton Jackson, Madison Johnson, Justin Keats, Connor McRory, Lizz Picini, Michael James Reed, Mikayla Renfrow, Nathaniel Washington, Davis Wayne and Ricardo A. Zayas. The company will also be joined by The Muny Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Chicago is directed and choreographed by Denis Jones with music direction by Charlie Alterman.

The production team leading Chicago includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski.

Chicago has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins. Chicago features a script adaptation by David Thompson.

Start the car and head to a "whoopee spot" where crime and corruption are hot! Kander and Ebb's internationally acclaimed musical about fame, fortune and justice features a headline-worthy story of how two icon-victs become Jazz Age celebrities. Set during the Prohibition era, this six-time Tony Award-winner, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, includes showstopping standards such as "Cell Block Tango," "Mister Cellophane" and the notorious "All That Jazz."

New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season are still currently available through July 23. Single tickets are available now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.