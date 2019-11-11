The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Will Extend its World Premiere Run of FEEDING BEATRICE

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced that it will extend its world premiere run of Feeding Beatrice an additional week, adding seven performances from November 19 to 24 due to popular demand.



The play, written by Kirsten Greenidge and directed by Daniel Bryant, has earned rave reviews and thrilled audiences in The Rep's Emerson Studio Theatre since its opening on November 1.



The play centers on a young black couple who move into a new house that they can barely afford, only to discover that the house is haunted. A ravenously hungry ghost named Beatrice stalks them, slowly feeding on them and driving them apart.



Featuring an immersive production design that draws audiences into the heart of the haunted house, the play's strong word-of-mouth generated high ticket demand and a string of sellouts that made a performance extension possible.



"Feeding Beatrice has struck a chilling chord with St. Louis audiences and created a rush for tickets," said Hana S. Sharif, The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director. "I want to commend our cast and production team for creating such a riveting production, and encourage the rest of the community to see what the buzz is all about."



The added performances are:

Tuesday, November 19 @ 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20 @ 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 21 @ 8 p.m.

Friday, November 22 @ 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 @ 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 @ 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 @ 2 p.m.

Tickets for Feeding Beatrice are available at repstl.org or by calling The Rep Box Office at 314-968-4925.





