The New Jewish Theatre Presents RED by John Logan

New Jewish Theatre will present Red by John Logan. Running Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, August 11, performances will take place in the J's Wool Studio Theatre.

This compelling play delves into the life of celebrated abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko during the two years he spent creating his famous Seagram Murals, which became the largest commission in the history of modern art at the time.

In the play, we see Rothko working feverishly with his young assistant Ken in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. This play is an intense study of the act of artistic creation and appreciation and a fascinating look inside the mind of one of the 20th century's greatest artists. Red was awarded the Tony Award for Best Play in 2010.

Directed by Alan Knoll, known for his hit NJT productions of Brighton Beach Memoirs and Broadway Bound, and his recent appearance as Saul in We All Fall Down, this production promises to captivate audiences with its powerful performances and meticulous design. Christopher Harris will portray Rothko, marking his return to the New Jewish Theatre after his performance in Life Sucks (2018). Joining him is Dustin Petrillo, who delighted audiences as Haskell Harelik in NJT's 2023 season production of The Immigrant.

Knoll's design team includes Margery and Peter Spack as Set Designers, who have conducted extensive research to create a set that faithfully recreates Rothko's Bowery studio. Justin Smith will act as Sound Designer alongside Jayson Lawshee as Lighting Designer. Once again, the New Jewish Theatre welcomes back Michele Friedman Siler (The Immigrant, STL Circle Nominated) as Costume Designer.

As a bonus event, Margery Spack will also be sharing a presentation on her fascinating research into Rothko's studio and the designers' process in translating it for the NJT stage on Sunday, August 4 following the 2pm performance.

Don't miss Red at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146), running July 25 to August 11. Performances are on Thursdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $27- $58. Tickets are available by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.

ABOUT THE NEW JEWISH THEATRE:

The New Jewish Theatre is dedicated to exploring Jewish themes and celebrating Jewish writers while examining the full range of the human experience. We present universal work through a Jewish lens, using our productions to enrich lives, promote inclusivity, and build community.

