The Lincoln Center Theatre Production Of MY FAIR LADY to Play The Fabulous Fox Theatre, March 22 – April 3

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically-acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY relaunched on September 14, 2021 at The Hobby Center in Houston, TX. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the tour originally opened on December 19, 2019 at The Kennedy Center.

Performances of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY at the Fabulous Fox run March 22 - April 3. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. There will be an evening performance on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. and a matinee performance on Thursday, March 31 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $29. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Leading the cast are Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle, Laird Mackintosh as Professor Henry Higgins, Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Martin Fisher as Alfred P. Doolittle, Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Lee Zarrett as Professor Zoltan Karpathy.

The production's ensemble features Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Brandon Block, Mary Callanan, Elena Camp, Allyson Carr, DeJa-Simone Crumpton, Christopher Faison, Nicole Ferguson, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Stuart Marland, William Michals, Aisha Mitchell, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, George Psomas, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Samantha Sturm, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Gerard M. Williams, Richard Riaz Yoder and Minami Yusui.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, recently ended its long run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face,"

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Tour Orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and music direction is by John Bell. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

For the 2021-22 Tour Schedule, please visit: www.myfairladyontour.com.