The Ken Page Awards Opens Registration for the 25-26 School Year

The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation have announced that registration is now open for the first season as the newly renamed The Ken Page Awards, formerly known as the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA).

Last year, 52 high schools across the St. Louis region participated in the program which gave over 400 students the opportunity to perform on stage at The Fabulous Fox during the award show. Schools who are interested in participating must adhere to the following guidelines:

The high school must participate in the program in order for any students to be eligible for The Ken Page Awards. Students cannot sign up for the program individually.

The high school must be located in Missouri or Illinois within fifty miles of the Gateway Arch.

The high school may only participate in one Regional Arts Program within the National High School Musical Theatre Awards Program.

The high school’s staff representative must submit an intent to participate form.

The musical production must take place between September 1, 2025 and April 25, 2026.

Each high school must send a staff representative to attend one of the participating school orientation meetings.

Registration will close on January 1, 2026 for the 2025-2026 school year. For more information visit https://slhsmta.com/register/.

In May of 2025, the St. Louis High School Musical Awards was proudly renamed to become The Ken Page Awards in honor of the St. Louis native. Ken Page made his Muny debut in 1972 and went on to become a Broadway legend, recognized worldwide for his roles in Ain’t Misbehavin’, Cats, The Wiz and Guys and Dolls. Ken captivated audiences through Broadway and off-Broadway, film, TV, regional performances and concerts while remaining deeply connected to our community and steadfast in his commitment to nurturing the next generation of performers. Page’s extraordinary career is an inspiration to emerging theatre artists of all ages.