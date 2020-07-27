THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR LIVE! Continues Tonight With Ann Harada, Christopher Sieber and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in Tonight, July 27 and Thursday, July 30 at 8:15p.m. CDT

A history-making first for The Muny, the live-streamed, free program features historic footage from past Muny summer shows, including Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot and Oklahoma! The program will also feature new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., a Disney's The Little Mermaid cast reunion sing-along, behind-the-scenes stories, Muny stars in Munywood Squares, a live vocal performance, The Muny Kids and Teens and so much more.

The second episode will include:

Scenes from The Muny's vault productions of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot and Oklahoma!

Muny artists and real-life couple Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure perform "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors

A live vocal performance from Broadway and The Muny's Taylor Louderman, singing "Astonishing" from Little Women

Members of The Muny's 2017 cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid reunite to sing the joyous "Under the Sea"

Muny veteran and St. Louis native Chloe O. Davis performs "My Tribute to Black Broadway and Black Choreographers: I Thrive Now Because You Dared Then." Conceived and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis, the tribute features choreography by Katherine Dunham, George Faison, Debbie Allen, Hope Clarke, Gregory Hines, Donald Byrd, Bill T. Jones and Camille A. Brown

"There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This," a modern take on the Sweet Charity classic, created and performed by Muny alumni Maya Bowles, Trevor Michael Schmidt and Gabi Stapula

A mashup performance by the Muny Teens singing "Bring on the Monsters/Drive It Like You Stole It" from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Sing Street, respectively

Broadway, West End and Muny star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe performs "If You Knew My Story" from Bright Star

Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny

Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring nine hilarious Muny stars, including E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber

And much, much more!

WHERE:

Online via youtube.com/themunytv

WHEN:

Tonight, July 27 and Thursday, July 30 at 8:15p.m. CDT. The July 30 re-airing will include audio description and captions.

