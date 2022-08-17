Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 17, 2022 Â 

THE ILLUSIONISTS- MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to the Fabulous Fox, November 26

It's the most magical time of the year... 'Tis the season for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays (www.theillusionistslive.com), an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil and MagicSpace Entertainment.

The new U.S. tour based off the smash-hit Broadway production is headed to 40 cities this holiday season and will bring the mind-blowing, family friendly show to St. Louis's Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, November 26 for two shows at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The Illusionists is a special on the 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series and will be offered to season ticket holders for priority purchase before the public on sale. The Fabulous Fox has removed "A Christmas Carol" from its 2022 calendar as The Nebraska Theatre Caravan will not be touring with their classic version this holiday season.

"Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country," says producer Simon Painter. "The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage."

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

The Illusionists previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.

For more information about The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays and tour dates, visit http://www.theillusionistslive.com/.





