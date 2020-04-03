St. Louis Theatre Circle 8th Annual Awards Gala to be Streamed April 7

No fooling, April is upon us. It's already the second month of shelter-in-place and social distancing in St. Louis City and St. Louis County in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, St. Louis Theatre Circle wasn't able to hold their 8th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards gala honoring the finest in local professional theater productions for the calendar year 2019 on March 30 as originally planned. However, with the assistance of partners and friends at Higher Education Channel TV (HEC-TV) , the Circle has put together a polished production which will be streamed on HEC Media's Facebook page Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. HEC's production can also be viewed on Spectrum channel 989 or on AT&T U-Verse channel 99.

Tune in to see which individuals and companies will be honored in each of 31 categories covering comedies, dramas and musicals as well as two categories for opera. Ken and Nancy Kranzberg will be honored with a special award in recognition of their long-standing commitment to the arts and theater in St. Louis, including Grand Center. A full list of nominees is available here.

The St. Louis Theater Circle's mission is to focus attention on dozens of area theater companies in the metropolitan area, in addition to annually honoring St. Louis professional theater. Current Members are Steve Allen, Stage Door St. Louis; Mark Bretz, Ladue News; Bob Cohn, St. Louis Jewish Light; Tina Farmer, KDHX; Chris Gibson, BroadwayWorld.com; Michelle Kenyon, Snoop's Theatre Thoughts; Gerry Kowarsky, Two on the Aisle; Chuck Lavazzi, KDHX; Judith Newmark, acttwo.com; Ann Lemons Pollack, St. Louis Eats and Drinks; Tanya Seale, BroadwayWorld; Lynn Venhaus, Belleville News-Democrat; Bob Wilcox, Two on the Aisle; Calvin Wilson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.





