STAGES St. Louis Announces 2020 Season Lineup

STAGES St. Louis announces its stellar 34th Season! The 2020 Season includes the return of three audience favorites: the much celebrated A CHORUS LINE, the hilarious LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and the biggest hit in STAGES' history, ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE. Our annual Emerson Family Theatre Series production will be Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND.

"As we plan for our final season in the Robert G. Reim Theatre we look forward to celebrating 34 remarkable years in this home with three of the greatest hits in our history. These productions have brought great joy to our artists and audiences over the years and provide the perfect send off as we prepare for our move into the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center in 2021 for our 35th Anniversary Season," states Michael Hamilton, Artistic Director.

"This lineup is thrilling to all of us at STAGES and we cannot wait to bring back these legendary shows that have been so well-received by our audience. We look forward to recreating the magic," said Executive Producer Jack Lane.

The new season kicks off May 29 and runs through October 4, 2020.

A CHORUS LINE

Music by Marvin Hamlisch, Lyrics by Edward Kleban, Book by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante

May 29 - June 28

The one singular sensation that exhilarated Broadway for over fifteen years returns to STAGES! Telling the triumphant and heartbreaking story of a group of young dancers auditioning for the chorus of a Broadway musical, A Chorus Line speaks eloquently to anyone who's ever put their self on the line to land a job.

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, Book by Harvey Fierstein

July 17 - August 16

A unique musical creation that is both poignantly real and exhilaratingly entertaining. Outrageous and hilarious, La Cage Aux Folles is the story of two male partners whose 20 years of domestic tranquility is shattered when their son decides to marry...a woman! Explores love, loyalty and the multi-layered complexities of parenthood.

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

Written and originally directed by Ted Swindley, Featuring the music of Patsy Cline

September 4 - October 4

The touching and true story of country music legend Patsy Cline and her friendship with Texas housewife Louise Seger. Told through the heartfelt and hilarious memories of Louise, Always...Patsy Cline is an endearing tale the combines down home humor, unbridled heartache and 27 of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as "Crazy" and "Sweet Dreams."

STAGES St. Louis is the region's foremost not-for-profit company committed to preserving and advancing the art form of Musical Theatre through excellence in performance and education.

In 2020, STAGES celebrates its 34th year of producing Broadway-quality theatre, presenting 132 performances from June through October to nearly 50,000 patrons. STAGES opened in 1987 with a budget of $50,000 and a part-time seasonal staff of eight. Today, the company employs a full-time staff of 23 overseeing a budget of $5.1 million. During the performance season, an additional 150 actors and crew members bring the productions to life. To date, STAGES professionals have produced 119 musicals, with over 3,700 performances, playing to more than one million patrons.

Subscriptions to the 2020 Season begin at just $120 will go on sale December 2, 2019. Single tickets will go on sale April 6, 2020. Single ticket prices range from $25 - $66. STAGES' Mainstage productions perform in the intimate, 377-seat Robert G. Reim Theatre at the Kirkwood Civic Center, 111 South Geyer Road in St. Louis, MO 63122.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 314-821-2407 or visit www.StagesStLouis.org.





