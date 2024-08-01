Review: The Muny's WAITRESS is a Sweet Slice of Musical Theater Pie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



She’s back. For the third season in a row Jessica Vosk returns to The Muny to lead a show. This season Vosk takes on the role of Jenna in The Muny debut of the hit musical WAITRESS. While her other performances at The Muny have been phenomenal, there is something about this appearance, in this role, that feels uniquely special. In WAITRESS Vosk portrays a character that is written with significantly more substance. It gives her the opportunity to show off her magnificent vocal instrument and her abilities as a consummate musical theatre actor.

WAITRESS, based on a 2007 film starring Keri Russel and Nathan Fillon, was adapted into a musical by singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles with a book by Jessie Nelson. It debuted at The American Repertory Theatre in 2015 before transferring to Broadway in 2016. Directed by Tony Winner, Diane Paulus, WAITRESS played for four years on Broadway before closing in January 2020. It was remounted on Broadway in September of 2021 for a limited engagement starring Sara Bareilles in the lead role of Jenna. The show was nominated for four Tony Awards and made Broadway history as the first musical with a female director, composer, book writer, and choreographer.

Vosk returns to The Muny following her acclaimed work creating the role of Cee Cee Bloom in the new musical BEACHES based on the film of the same name. She has been traveling the United States selling out concert venues and performing at Carnegie Hall. St. Louis audiences are incredibly fortunate to have yet another opportunity to see Vosk work at The Muny. In WAITRESS, her performance as Jenna is beyond magnificent. It seems Vosk has The Muny Midas touch.

Vosk’s Jenna is a likeable, hardworking waitress who is looking for a way out of an abusive relationship that is complicated by an unexpected pregnancy. In Vosk’s hands, Jenna’s fear of her abusive husband is palpable, her friendships at the diner are tangible, and her budding romance with her doctor is perspicuous. Vosk turns Jenna into more than just a believable character in a musical, her authentic portrayal creates a perceptible connection with the audience.

Jenna has a penchant for baking tasty pies with unique names. The only thing more delicious than Jenna’s pies is Vosk’s delivery of Bareilles’ pop music score. Vosk’s vocals are richly textured and layered with emotion. Her tone and timbre have an elegant symphonic quality. She slayed the entire score written for Jenna, but her delivery of “She Used to Be Mine” had to reach beyond the theater into the far expanses of Forest Park. It was big. It was haunting. It was laden with heartbreak, disappointment, and longing. It was a vocal acting performance that ranks among the most majestic musical moments seen on The Muny stage.

Director Lili-Anne Brown’s prismatic cinematic staging brought a unique drive-in theater-like feel to the production. She and her technical crew embraced the outdoor venue. Their stagecraft inspired an intimacy that created a romantic feel on the vast Muny stage. Scenic designer Wilson Chin’s rotating Periaktoi set was perched on the massive Muny turntable allowing for quick set changes. Video designer Mike Tutaj projections created mood with colorful shifts while complimenting Chin’s set design and Raquel Adorno’s costume designs. His pinkish red Joe’s Diner sign augmented Adorno’s carmine red waitress uniforms. Heather Gilberts lighting design isolated the intimate moments to enhance Brown’s storytelling. John Shivers and David Patridge’s sound design and Andra Velis Simon’s music design created sound of unrivaled quality.

This slice of musical theater heaven is a result of more than just Vosk’s polished performance. The Muny’s Michael Baxter and his partners at The Telsey Office have assembled an impressive cast of talented actors who deliver delectable portrayals and sweet-sounding vocals.

Nicole Michelle Haskins, Lissa deGuzman, and Jonah D. Winston paired perfectly with Vosk as her supportive work family Becky, Dawn, and Cal. Each had memorable moments of generosity, benevolence, and indulgence toward one another building a trusting onstage relationship that added to the story’s authenticity. Vosk, Haskins and deGuzman’s vocal performances are noteworthy, especially when working as a trio. Their comedic timing was sharp.

Ben Crawford is detestable as the Jenna’s abusive husband Earl, and Devin DeSantis is charming as Jenna’s obstetrician Dr. Pomatter. Cleavant Derricks fills the role nicely as the persnickety and perverted pie shop owner Joe who emerges as Jenna’s guardian angel with heart of gold.

Troy Iwata is priceless as the nerdy Ogie. His foolish flirting with Dawn is hysterical. He fearlessly throws himself into the comedic role singing the playful “Never Getting Rid of Me.” He and deGuzman created scene stealing comedy. Patricia Jewel is a comedic gem in her turn as Dr. Pomatter’s nurse Norma. She takes a few dozen lines, flings innuendo, hurls accusations about infidelity, and exits to uproarious laughter. Her momentary presence creates a memorable Nurse Norma.

WAITRESS marks one of the first times that The Muny has taken on a musical comedy written for a mature audience without altering the language or softening the content. It addresses themes of spousal abuse, infidelity, unwanted pregnancy, and intimacy with simulated romantic and casual sexual encounters. Director Lili-Anne Brown did not shy away from the book’s PG-13 adult themes and in doing so created a sensational piece of storytelling.

WAITRESS is another must-see musical production in the Muny’s 106th season. Brown’s direction is incredible. She accomplishes the near impossible staging an intimate musical on a massive stage. Credit her and the entire technical team for pulling off miraculous Muny magic. Vosk is brilliant. The entire cast is superb. They deliver delightful vocals and find all the humor baked into the script. The Muny’s Waitress simply gets everything right. It is a sweet little slice of musical theater pie.

WAITRESS, starring Jessica Vosk, continues at The Muny nightly through Monday, August 5, 2024. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Phillip Hamer

