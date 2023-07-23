Review: SUNDAY STANDARD TIME WITH TIM SCHALL at Blue Strawberry

Schall's Cabaret Show of Jazz and Pop Standards is a Charming Delight

By: Jul. 23, 2023

Singer, Actor, and Producer Tim Schall and pianist Carol Schmidt have teamed up to bring a unique dining experience that is part cabaret performance and part dinner show to their residency at The Blue Strawberry in Midtown St. Louis. SUNDAY STANDARD TIME with Tim Schall is an evening of jazz and pop standards that features the music of Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rogers and Hart, Billy Joel, Carole King, James Taylor, and Joni Mitchell.

Schall and Schmidt are a lovely duo providing a vintage feel of a 1940’s supper club. Wrapping his vocals with his pleasing tenor and a deep resonant lower register, Schall takes on standards of old and what he calls the new standards of the 1970s Baby Boomers. His opening set is “S Wonderful” as he takes on some of the most popular standards of old including “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love, Baby,” and “Almost Like being in Love.” The diners are also treated to his unique takes on Lerner and Loewe’s “Wouldn’t it be Loverly,” and “On the Street Where You Live” from MY FAIR LADY. His second set included some of the biggest hits of the late 1960’s and 1970s with “Up on the Roof,” “New York State of Mind,” “Both Sides Now,” and more. Schmidt accompanies him splendidly on piano and helps return romance to dining in an intimate setting where you come for a leisurely dinner and to be entertained by a skilled musician accompanying an outstanding vocalist.

Schall is the Executive Director of The Cabaret Project of St. Louis and the producer of The St. Louis Cabaret Festival. He is also an actor and singer and has performed in many of the professional theaters around St. Louis and in Chicago. As a singer he has experience singing all genres of music from Opera to Broadway, and standards to pop. Tim has been described as a “consummate cabaret performer who demands a lot of himself as an entertainer and can deliver the goods.” Schall’s many accolades include being the recipient of the 2023 Arts and Education Council’s St. Louis Art’s Award and he was an invited to sing on the stage of Jazz at Lincoln Center as part of the New York Cabaret Conference.

Schall’s accompanist, Carol Schmidt, holds her master’s degree in Jazz Piano and is an adjunct professor at Webster University. She is an accomplished musician who has performed at nearly every venue in St. Louis and has toured the country as part of the jazz duo Jasmine.

Schall and Schmidt’s residency at The Blue Strawberry has two remaining dates, August 6th and 20th from 6pm – 8pm each evening. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or online at bluestrawberrystl.com.




