Review: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES at Metro Theater Company

Metro Theater Company continues its mission of introducing meaningful and entertaining theatrical productions to young audiences. Their current production, Carmela Full of Wishes, is Alvaro Saar Rios’ adaptation of Matt de la Peña’s graphic children’s book.

The audience meets Carmela on the morning of her seventh birthday. Carmela can barely contain her excitement as she blows out the candles on the chocolate chip pancakes that her mother made for breakfast. Today is the day she is finally old enough to go with her brother to the lavanderia (the laundromat) to wash the family’s laundry.

Ageless actor Fabiola Cabrera stars as 7-year-old Carmela. The recent college graduate delivers a thoroughly convincing child like performance. Cabrera’s optimistic exuberance coupled with her playful imagination drives Carmela Full of Wishes. She charms with infectious vivacity and her zestful portrayal of the hopeful Carmela.

Director Adam Flores cast four Latinx actors to take the audience on Carmela’s journey with her big brother. The mostly bilingual cast introduce Spanish words throughout the 45-minute production. Following the performance the actors engaged with the elementary school audience to answer questions and translate the Spanish words used in the production.

Flores, scenic designer Laura Skroska, and props artisan Christina Yancy built rolling set pieces and oversized prop pieces to add visual cues for the Spanish words to enhance their storytelling. Their collaboration created engaging visuals ensuring the clarity of Rios’ narrative.

While the set pieces and props were mostly two-dimensional visuals, they were age appropriate storytelling devices for a school-aged audience. At one point in the show Carmela asks the audience to close their eyes as she makes a wish. When the audience is told to open their eyes, Flores used some extremely simplistic stage magic to create a wow moment. The audience's excitement was palpable, and the effect impressed both the children and their adult chaperones.

Cabrera is joined on stage by actors Carmen García (Mami and other roles), Alex Tash (Big Brother/Papi), and Daniela Rodriguez Del Bosque (Ensemble) giving in all-in animated performances. The three supporting performers inhabit multiple characters while effortlessly moving the rolling set pieces to facilitate rapid scene changes. Flores’ lively pacing keeps the audience’s engagement high.

Metro Theatre Company’s delightful production of Carmela Full of Wishes continues through the weekend in their performance space at 3311 Washington Avenue. The production will be touring local schools through November 2, 2025. Click the link below for more information about booking the touring production at your school or to purchase tickets to this weekends shows at Metro Theater Company. Carmels Full of Wishes is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Photo courtesy of Metro Theater Compamy

