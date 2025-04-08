Photos: SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is presenting Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Get a first look at photos here!

Kate Bergstrom makes her directorial debut as The Rep’s Augustin Family Artistic Director bringing the legend to life in this riotous, heart-filled romp. As Robin turns from boy to man, he flees to the forest with his medieval band of merry men to fight for kindness, caring and justice to a corrupt kingdom. Filled with daring escapades, mischievous humor, and a dash of romance, this timeless tale of justice and camaraderie is a swashbuckling adventure the whole family will cheer for!

The cast of characters includes CB Brown as Little John, Fabiola Cabrera-Davila as Deorwynn, Oriana Lada as Alize, Matt Lytle as Sir Guy of Gisbourne, Jayne McLendon as Maid Marian, Louis Reyes McWilliams as Robin Hood, Michael James Reed as Friar Tuck, David Weynand as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Eric Dean White as Prince John and understudies DeAnté Bryant, Matthew Cox, Harrison Farmer and Kristen Joy Lintvedt.

Photo credit: Jon Gitchoff

Comments