PRIDE AND JOY Will Premiere With Midnight Theater Company

Pride and Joy, a new play by St. Louis playwright Colin McLaughlin, premieres next month at The Chapel. The Moran's gather for a family intervention - but no one is sure who it's for. Old memories and new revelations pour forth, hilariously and poignantly in this "intervention play."

Produced by The Midnight Company, and directed by Carl Overly Jr. (An Unlikely Hero, Metro Theater Company), the play features a stellar cast of St. Louis talent: Lavonne Byers, Joe Hanrahan, Jayson Heil, Sarah Lantsberger, and Alicen Moser.

McLaughlin is know for his playwriting work with Action Art Collaborative (Action) and Bread and Roses Missouri (1877, Jailbird, and more), and his composing work with Metro Theater Company, The Repertory Theater of St. Louis, and St. Louis Shakespeare Festival.

Pride and Joy is a heartfelt comedy that packs a punch, grappling with addiction and recovery, mental health, and generational divides. It's been described as "a psychological deep clean, but one full of bits, riffs and spliffs." Developed last summer at The St. Louis Fringe Festival, this dynamic new play is full of laughter and depth.

