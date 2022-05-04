Nominees Announced for the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, The Muny, and the Fabulous Fox Theatre have announced the nominees for the third St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards presented by Carol B. Loeb to be held on Sunday, May 22 at 5 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The nominees were announced today and will be presented with a commemorative medallion at a ceremony hosted at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Monday, May 9th.

Outstanding Musical Level 1: Westminster Christian Academy, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella Marquette High School, Legally Blonde Hazelwood West High School, Shrek the Musical Belleville East High School, Little Shop of Horrors Lafayette High School, The SpongeBob Musical Outstanding Musical Level 2: Villa Duchesne, Godspell Incarnate Word Academy, Annie Cor Jesu Academy, Beauty and the Beast CBC High School, The Drowsy Chaperone ·Chaminade College Preparatory High School, Oklahoma! Outstanding Lead Actress: Ava Berutti |Westminster Christian Academy Ainsley Burns | Cor Jesu Academy Diyosa Funk | Belleville East High School Bridget Moehlman | CBC High School Ava Hettenhausen |O'Fallon Township High School Outstanding Lead Actor: Adriano Robins | Marquette High School Cody Peters | St. Dominic High School Carter David | CBC High School Khaleo Price | Belleville West High School Zachary Leeker |Westminster Christian Academy Outstanding Supporting Actress: Trenay Caruthers | CBC High School Annabelle Whitener | Festus High School Emma Klasing | Incarnate Word Academy Mia Brown | Incarnate Word Academy ·Grace Erickson | DaySpring School of the Arts Outstanding Supporting Actor: Jacob Moore | St. Dominic High School Joe Pottinger | Cor Jesu Academy Richard Austin | Hazelwood West High School Owen Hanford |Cor Jesu Academy ·Michael Curdt | CBC High School Outstanding Ensemble: Cor Jesu Academy. Beauty and the Beast Incarnate Word Academy, Annie Lafayette High School, The SpongeBob Musical Marquette High School, Legally Blonde ·Westminster Christian Academy, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella Outstanding Costume Design & Execution: Chaminade College Preparatory School, Oklahoma! Cor Jesu Academy, Beauty and the Beast Villa Duchesne, Godspell Marquette High School, Legally Blonde ·O'Fallon Township High School, Anastasia Outstanding Scenic Design & Execution: Belleville East High School, Little Shop of Horrors Chaminade College Preparatory School, Oklahoma! Edwardsville High School, Oklahoma! Principia School, The Little Mermaid ·DaySpring School of the Arts, Urinetown Outstanding Direction: Liesl Ehmke | Principia School Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy Julie Lanier | Incarnate Word Academy Julie Hubbard | Cor Jesu Academy Tom Murray | CBC High School Outstanding Choreography: Lauren Ott | Cor Jesu Academy Ellen Isom | Chaminade College Preparatory School Katie Grupe | Incarnate Word Academy Dan Horst | Lafayette High School ·Lisa Grove | Westminster Christian Academy Outstanding Musical Direction: Mark Tessereau | Belleville East High School Orin Johnson | Chaminade College Preparatory School Kathleen Pottinger | Cor Jesu Academy Pat Klick | Incarnate Word Academy ·Laura Swearingen | Lindbergh High School Outstanding Technical Execution: Belleville East High School, Little Shop of Horrors CBC High School, The Drowsy Chaperone Incarnate Word Academy, Annie Villa Duchesne, Godspell ·Westminster Christian Academy, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella Outstanding Orchestra: Belleville East High School, Little Shop of Horrors Chaminade College Preparatory School, Oklahoma! Lindbergh High School, The Hello Girls O'Fallon Township High School, Anastasia ·Lafayette High School, The SpongeBob Musical

KTVI Fox 2 anchor Mandy Murphey will host the May 22 event with special guest co-presenter Tony Award® Nominee Taylor Louderman. Mandy Murphey is anchor of Fox 2 News at 5 and 9 p.m. Mandy became a full-time anchor of FOX 2 News in January 1993, only a year and a half after she joined KTVI FOX 2 as the Contact 2 reporter. Mandy has been honored with 13 Emmy awards and 4 Edward R. Murrow awards. She prides herself on being an anchor who can report. In 2016, Mandy celebrated her 25th anniversary with KTVI. She has promoted numerous charitable organizations over the years.

Taylor Louderman is a Missouri native and 2018 Tony Award® Nominee for originating the role of Regina George in Tina Fey's Broadway Musical Mean Girls. She is currently playing 'Tami' on NBC's KENAN alongside Kenan Thompson and Don Johnson. Other credits include Showtime's The Loudest Voice (Carrie), CBS's EVIL (Malindaz) and The Good Fight, NBC's Peter Pan Live! (Wendy), Nickelodeon's Sunny Day (Blair), Lauren in Kinky Boots on Broadway, Campbell in the original Broadway Musical Bring It On (and the National Tour which visited the Fox St. Louis) and HBO's High Maintenance. She was seen at the Muny in Aida (Amneris), Kinky Boots (Lauren), Grease (Sandy), Hairspray (Amber), and performed with the Muny Teens and TeamSTAGES ten years ago! She started a song-writing competition for young artists called Write Out Loud and wrote a children's musical which premiered at the place where her performing career began: Ozark Actor's Theatre in Rolla, MO.

"I find many rewards in lifting up the next generation of musical theatre talent and I am grateful this community continues to nurture and encourage performing arts for young people," said Louderman.

About The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards©. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards©) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience

About Carol B. Loeb

Carol B. Loeb has a great passion for educating young people. A career mathematician and educator, Carol believes passionately that all areas of study contribute to a student's success - including the arts and musical theatre. Through her intellect and generosity, she has impacted an untold number of students at all levels of education. She is honored to serve as the presenting sponsor of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.