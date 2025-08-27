New Jewish Theatre To Present St. Louis Premiere Of Anna Ziegler’s THE WANDERERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jewish Theatre will present the St. Louis premiere of Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers September 11–28, 2025, at the J’s Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO). Directed by Robert Quinlan, Artistic Director of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival and winner of the St. Louis Theatre Circle Award for Into the Woods (Best Musical, Best Director, 2023), this funny, moving, and thought-provoking play asks: is it worth following your truth, no matter the cost?

Originally commissioned by The Old Globe in San Diego, The Wanderers had its world premiere in 2018, earning the San Diego Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Play. It received its celebrated New York premiere off-Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company in 2023, starring Katie Holmes.

At its heart, The Wanderers explores two marriages in vastly different worlds. Esther (Jade Cash) and Schmuli (Bryce Miller) are Satmar Hasidic Jews bound by strict tradition, while Sophie (Wendy Renée Greenwood) and Abe (Joel Moses) live secular lives, seemingly free to make their own choices. Yet both couples wrestle with distance, identity, and desire. As Esther begins testing the limits of her freedom, Abe finds himself drawn into an unexpected correspondence with movie star Julia Cheever (Maggie Wininger)—a temptation that threatens his marriage and career.

“This play is deeply personal, yet universally resonant,” said director Robert Quinlan. “It’s about faith and identity, but also about the longing for connection, the tension between tradition and freedom, and the cost of pursuing your truth.”

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $29–$61 and are available at newjewishtheatre.org or by phone at 314.442.3283.