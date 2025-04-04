MEET ME AT DAWN Comes to Upstream Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the final show of its 20th Season, Upstream Theater will present Meet Me at Dawn, by UK playwright Zinnie Harris, directed by Larissa Lury. Two women wash up on a distant shore following a boating accident. Dazed by their experience, they look for a path home. But they discover that this unfamiliar land is not what it seems - and that, though they may be together, they have never been further apart. A deeply moving, lyrical meditation inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Featuring Michelle Hand* and Lizi Watt*, with scenic design by Patrick Huber, costume design by Lou Bird, lighting design by Kristi Gunther, and lighting design by Tony Anselmo.

Performances will run April 11th - April 27th.

*indicates membership in Actors' Equity Association

