MEAN GIRLS National Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox in March

Performances will run from March 14-16.
The North American tour of Mean Girls is coming to The Fabulous Fox March 14-16. The tour features Katie Yeomans as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, MaryRose Brendel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Joshua Morrisey as Damian Hubbard, José Raúl as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Gandhi as Kevin G, Kristen Seggio as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, and Tym Brown as Mr. Duvall.
The cast also includes Megan Arseneau, Gino Bloomberg, Armani Brown, Connor Buonaccorsi, Paloma D’Auria, Kayla Goins, Owen Kent Ing, Madeline Kendall, Giulia Marolda, Tay Marquise, Brandon Moreno, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Michael Mottram, Lucy Rhoades, Ariel Shani, and Jocelyn Darci Trimmer.
Show times for Mean Girls at The Fabulous Fox are Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw.
Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.