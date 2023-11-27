Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; CLUE Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jennelle Gilreath Owens - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - The Midnight Company 28%

Adam Pascal - SOLO CABARET - Blue Strawberry 25%

Melody Munitz - THE SCIENCE OF LOVE - Ozark Actors Theatre 15%

Kelly Howe - JUST ONE LOOK - The Midnight Company 13%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Blue Strawberry 10%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Blue Strawberry 5%

Ed Golterman - THE 2 LIVES OF KIEL OPERA HOUSE - Multiple 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

AJ Surrell - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 12%

Parker Esse - WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny 10%

Jaelyn Hawkins - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 9%

Heather Beal/Vivian Watt - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 8%

Luis Salgado - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 8%

Michael Hodges - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 7%

Caleb D. Long - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 6%

Mary Mather - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 6%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Dena DiGiacinto - A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Josh Rhodes - CHESS - The Muny 4%

Stephanie Kluba & Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 4%

Christopher Page-Sanders - PIPPIN - COCA 4%

Sara Rae Womack - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Kirvin Douthit-Boyd - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

Stefanie Kluba - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 3%

Patty Wilcox - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Ellen Isom - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Danielle Nieves - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 10%

Libby Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 8%

Brad Musgrove - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 7%

Carol Hodson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 7%

Zachary Phelps - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 6%

Robin McGee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 6%

Marc W. Vital II - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

Marie Moore - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 5%

Brad Musgrove - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Olivia Radle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 4%

Sam Hayes - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Leon Dobkowski - SISTER ACT - The Muny 3%

Brad Musgrove - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Eileen Engel & Sarah Gene Dowling - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Colleen Michelson - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Gray Jinks - THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Fabio Toblini - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Kayla Dressman - THE MOUSETRAP - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

Marissa Perry - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 2%

Tracy Christensen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Dede Ayite - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Gray Jinks - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Shevare Perry - PIPPIN - COCA 1%

Sam Hayes - VIOLET - Overduesiste 1%

Daryl Harris - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 1%



Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny 25%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 20%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 18%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 13%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 12%

PHOENIX RISING PERFORMANCE SERIES - The Black Rep 11%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ron Himes - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 10%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 9%

Maggie Burrows - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 9%

MacLean Blanner - SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 9%

Jørgen Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

Dan Horst - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 8%

Brian McKinley - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 7%

Christy Luster - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 7%

Luis Selgado - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Bekah Harbison - VIOLET - Overduesiste 4%

Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 4%

Jean Heil and Liz Enloe - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 3%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

Liz Enloe and Jean Heil - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 2%

Blane Pressler - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Justin Been - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Scott Miller - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 2%

Scott Miller - NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

Justin Been - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Justin Bean - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lisa Portes - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%

Jessica Johns Kelly - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 10%

Scott Bebout - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 8%

Christina Rios - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 8%

Trish Brown - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 6%

Ken Clark - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 6%

Steve Bebout - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Jacqueline Thompson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 5%

Courtney Ann Schmitt - MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 5%

Robb Davis - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 4%

Geovonday Jones - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 4%

Becks Redman - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

Gary F. Bell - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Hana S. Sharif - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Alan Knoll - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Kristi Papailler - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Hana S Sharif - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Ashleigh Akilah Rucker - THE WOLVES - COCA 1%

Gary Wayne Barker - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Elizabeth Carter - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Carey Perloff - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Dimitri Gann - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Sharon Hunter - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Sharon Hunter - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Trish Brown - DOUBT: A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 13%

TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 9%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 5%

EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 4%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 4%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 4%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 3%

MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 3%

SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 3%

CLUE - STAGES ST. Louis 2%

CHESS - The Muny 2%

WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 1%

NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Jauss - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 13%

John Wylie - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 11%

MacLean Blanner - SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 7%

Diana Enloe/Diane Wingerter - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 6%

Sean Savoie - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Herrick Goldman - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Jasmine Williams - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

Bradley Rohlf - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Chris O'Donovan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 4%

Jason Lyons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 4%

Eric Wennlund - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 3%

Sean Savoie - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Shelby Loera - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

Max Demski - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 2%

Catherine Adams - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Robb Davis - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Jason Lynch - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Xavier Pierce - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Tyler Duenow - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

Jayson M. Lawshee - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 1%

Tyler Duenow - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Jayson Lawshee - PIPPIN - COCA 1%

Robb Davis - MURDER ON THE ORIENTAL RUG - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Jayson Lawshee - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%

Tim Clark - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 11%

Steve Shinnenger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 9%

Colin Healey - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 8%

Erika Gamez - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 7%

Joseph Dryer - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 7%

Joe Schoen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 6%

Dave Sonneborn - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Jason DeBord - CHESS - The Muny 5%

Charlie Alterman - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 5%

Leah Schultz - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 5%

Mallory Golden - VIOLET - Overduesiste 4%

Leah Schultz - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Cullen Curth - JERRY'S GIRLS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Sarah Nelson - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Joseph Schoen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Dave Sonnenborn - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Jenna Lee Moore - NINE - New Line Theatre 2%

Joe Schoen - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 1%



Best Musical

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 16%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 8%

SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 8%

EUBIE! - The Black Rep 7%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 6%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - THE MUNY 5%

CHESS - The Muny 5%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

PIPPIN - COCA 2%

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

RAGTIME - Union Avenue Opera 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Henegar 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE GAME'S AFOOT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 32%

MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 14%

SPELLS OF THE SEA - Metro Theatre Company 13%

FROM THE GARDEN - Wee Laddie Theatrics 11%

RED CURTAIN RIVALRY - Tesseract Theatre 10%

FEMININE ENERGY - Mustard Seed Theater 10%

THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY - Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble 6%

BRECHTFAST CLUB - ERA 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Allison Crandall - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 14%

Tielere Cheatem - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 10%

Elsa Davinroy - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 8%

Nadja Kapetanovich - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 8%

Robert Crenshaw - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

Laila Hutchinson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 4%

Aaron Fischer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 4%

Jessica Vosk - CHESS - The Muny 3%

De-Rance Blaylock - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

Brady Wease - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Diana DeGarmo - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Jeremy Sevelovitz - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Mark Lull - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%

Evann DeBose - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

Scott Moreau - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Bryonha Marie - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Wonu Ogunforowa - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Avery Lux - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Maggie Nold - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Josh Hoon Lee - PIPPIN - COCA 2%

J'Kobe Wallace - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

TJ Staten - PIPPIN - COCA 2%

Sara Sheperd - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Ann Hier Brown - NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

John Riddle - CHESS - The Muny 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Gabriela Saker - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 11%

Jeremy Schnelt - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 9%

Zoe Vonder Haar - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Mark Price - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Diana DeGarmo Young - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Ann Hier Brown - FROM THE GARDEN - Wee Laddie Theatrics 4%

Rhiannon Creighton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 4%

Ron Himes - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 4%

Dan Wolfe - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 4%

Velma Austin - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 3%

Caitlin Burress (Posthumous) - MURDER ON THE ORIENTAL RUG - R.A.D. Studios 3%

Avery Lux - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Branningan - THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 3%

Mara Bollini - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Charlie Franklin - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Velma Austin - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

Athena Comstock - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Michael Thanh Tran - SEEDFOLKS - Metro Theatre 2%

Guiesseppi Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Ryan Lawson Maeske - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Stephen Peirick - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Brian Slaten - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Kelvin Roston Jr - TWISTED MELODIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Eric Connors - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

Ashley Bauman - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 16%

TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 8%

SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 5%

WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 5%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 4%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 4%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 3%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 3%

THE VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 1%

THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

THE MOUSETRAP - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

GLORIA: A LIFE - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

TWISTED MELODIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%



Best Production of an Opera

TREEMONISHA - OTSL 51%

THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Union Avenue Opera 49%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Regina Garcia - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 12%

Tim Kelly - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 9%

Tim Mackabee - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 7%

Adam Koch - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 7%

Kyle Kranes-Rutz - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 6%

Lee Savage - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Kristen Robinson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 5%

Ann Beyersdorfer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 5%

Tim Jones - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 4%

Kate Rance - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Edward E. Haynes, Jr. - CHESS - The Muny 4%

Caleb D. Long - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Margery and Peter Spack - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 3%

Dunsi Dai - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 3%

Caleb D Long - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Dominic Emery - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Robb Davis - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Josh Smith - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Robb Davis - PERSEPHONE - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Rob Lippert - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Justin Been - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Robb Davis - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Nina Ball - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Sara Brown - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Ben Roney - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Molina/Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 15%

Bethany Gratz - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 12%

Jacob Baxley - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 9%

John Shivers and David Patridge - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 7%

Joe Moore - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 7%

Justin Schmitz - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 7%

Jacob Baxley - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 5%

Bethany Gratz - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Lamar Harris - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 4%

Ryan Day - NINE - New Line Theatre 4%

Bethany Gratz - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Jacob Baxley - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Nathan A Roberts & Charles Coes - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

T Carlis Roberts - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Jacob Baxley - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Keyon Harrold - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

Mark Bennett & Charles Coes - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Kareem Deanes - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Jim Archuleta - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

Amanda Werre - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Charles Coes & Nathan Roberts - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

John “JT” Taylor - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

Christian Kitchens - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

Amanda Werre - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Kareem Deanes - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amora Jones - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

Nadja Kapetanovich - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 9%

Taylor Louderman - CHESS - The Muny 7%

Shelby Ringdahl Cox - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Meredith Aleigha Wells - SISTER ACT - The Muny 5%

Jack St. John - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 4%

Duane Martin Foster - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Dawn Schmid - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Marissa Meyers - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 3%

Jenny Mollet - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Stephanie Merritt - NINE - New Line Theatre 3%

Sharon Hunter - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

DeAnte Bryant - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 3%

Kimmie Kidd-Booker - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Carol Hodson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%

Avery Lux - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Tafra Perryman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Serdalyer Darden - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

Bryce A. Miller - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Joan Landholt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Kanisha Kellum - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Grace Langford - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Caleb Kellehan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%

Brittany Kohl Hester - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

Albert Jennings - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nadja Kapetanovich - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 12%

Ricki Franklin - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 10%

Carmia Imani - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 7%

Lari White - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Jeff Cummings - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Esteban Andres Cruz - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 5%

Sam Hayes - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Al Alderson - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 3%

Sean Seifert - THE VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Jade Cash - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Laurel Stevenson - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Chauncy Thomas - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 3%

Mark Kelly - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 3%

Christina Rios - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Michael James Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Michael Thanh Tran - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Brian McKinley - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 2%

Tyler Crandall - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 2%

Mike DePope - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 2%

Stephen Henley - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Bryce A. Miller - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Xavier Scott Evans - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Cassidy Flynn - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Sean Antill - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Christian Kitchens - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 23%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 22%

BIG THE MUSICAL: TYA - STAGES Performing Arts Acadmey; STAGES St. Louis 16%

SPELLS OF THE SEA - Metro Theatre Company 9%

TURN UP! - The Black Rep 7%

MARY POPPINS - Spotlight Theatre 6%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 6%

FRANKIE MUSE FREEMAN - The Black Rep 4%

SEEDFOLKS - Metro Theatre Company 3%

PLAN B3 - The Black Rep 2%

