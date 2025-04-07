Ken Page Celebration To Be Livestreamed, Preceded By Broadway Lights Dimming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just before a memorial celebration in Ken Page's hometown of St. Louis, a historic Broadway venue will honor the theatre legend by dimming its marquee lights.

In St. Louis, the Community Celebration & Memorial for Ken Page begins at 7:30 p.m. CDT April 11 at the Sheldon Concert Hall in Grand Center. The Muny announced today that Page's friends and fans around the world will be able to view the celebration as a livestream at muny.org.

In New York City, an “in memoriam” message will be displayed from 6:30 to 6:47 p.m. EDT April 11 outside the Shubert Theatre, currently home to Hell's Kitchen. The marquee lights at the theatre will be turned off completely from 6:45 to 6:47 p.m. EDT.

A very limited number of free seats for the Community Celebration & Memorial remain at metrotix.com. Any remaining tickets will be available April 11, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Sheldon, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The joyous evening of music and memories will include Page's friends and colleagues from St. Louis and the world of Broadway.

Page's iconic roles on Broadway were all in Shubert Organization theatres: Guys and Dolls (Broadway Theatre), Cats (Winter Garden Theatre), Ain't Misbehavin' (The Ambassador) and The Wiz (Majestic Theatre).

Page died Sept. 30 at age 70. A Bishop DuBourg High School graduate and longtime St. Louisan, he made his Muny debut in 1972 and appeared in more than 45 Muny productions, most recently as the Bishop of Digne in Les Misérables (2024).

Page provided the voice for Mr. Oogie Boogie in the Disney/Tim Burton animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas and performed the score live around the world. His other film credits include Dreamgirls, Torch Song Trilogy and All Dogs Go to Heaven.

