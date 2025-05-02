Jonalyn Saxer, Kennedy Holmes, and More Will Lead BRING IT ON at The Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jonalyn Saxer, Kennedy Holmes, Bryce Williams, Taylor Sage Evans, Katy Geraghty, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Aj Paramo, Katie Riedel, Regine Sophia, Sean Harrison Jones, Kevin Trinio Perdido and Brandon O'Neal Bomer will star in the Muny premiere of Bring It On: The Musical, which opens the theatre's 107th season in Forest Park.

Bring It On: The Musical, the high-flying show centered on the world of competitive cheerleading, runs June 16-22 and is presented by Ameren.

The production is led by Denis Jones (director), Jennifer Weber (choreographer), Ryan Martin O'Connor (cheer consultant/choreographer) and Anne Shuttlesworth (music director/conductor).

“This cast will soar — literally — for our season opener,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “I can't wait for the Muny audience to experience this group's explosive energy and talents. Bring it.”

Biographies

Jonalyn Saxer (Campbell) last appeared at The Muny as Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street. Broadway credits include Back to the Future (Clocktower woman, u/s Lorraine), Mean Girls (Ensemble, u/s Karen, Cady and Regina), Cats, Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas and Bullets Over Broadway. Jonalyn also appeared as Karen Smith in the first national tour of Mean Girls and can be seen in Steven Spielberg and Justin Peck’s West Side Story. She has been a part of multiple world premiere productions, including Take the Lead (Paper Mill Playhouse), Moonshine (Dallas Theater Center) and others. She is a graduate of Syracuse University.

Kennedy Holmes (Danielle) A St. Louis native, Kennedy returns for her 11th season at The Muny, where she began her journey at age 10 as Little Inez in Hairspray. Other Muny credits include Little Shop of Horrors (Crystal), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Little Eva, The Shirelles), The Color Purple (Olivia), Dreamgirls, Smokey Joe’s Café, Footloose, Newsies, All Shook Up, Aida, Sweeney Todd and Jesus Christ Superstar. Kennedy recently performed the concert version of Rent (Joanne) with the Pacific Symphony. She is a sophomore at the University of Southern California, where she is pursuing a BFA in musical theatre. In 2018, Kennedy was the youngest contestant to earn global acclaim with her breakout performance of Adele’s “Turning Tables” on Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice. Additional TV appearances include A New Holiday (Joy).

BRYCE WILLIAMS (Randall) Muny debut. Regional: Daniel in Once on This Island (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma), Drifter/Ensemble in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Broadway Rose Theatre Company). Bryce is a rising junior at The University of Oklahoma.

Taylor Sage Evans (Eva) is a New York City-based performer originally from Southern California. She is currently in the national tour of Six: The Musical as an alternate, covering Boleyn, Howard and Parr. Previous credits: Beetlejuice (NCL), Catch Me If You Can (The REV) and Beauty and the Beast (Moonlight Amphitheatre). CSUF BFA ’22.

Katy Geraghty (Bridget) was last seen at The Muny in 2023 as Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act. Broadway: Into the Woods (Little Red, replacement and national tour), Groundhog Day (original Broadway cast). Favorite theatre credits: & Juliet (pre-Broadway Toronto run), Bliss (5th Avenue Theatre world premiere), Hairspray (Tracy Turnblad, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Shrek (Gingy, North Shore Music Theatre).

Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Nautica) makes her Muny debut. Credits: Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (Broadway), Six (Broadway), The Great Gatsby (Paper Mill Playhouse), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Broadway), The Book of Mormon (Australia).

AJ PARAMO (La Cienega) Muny debut. They started this year with a workshop at The Goodman Theatre for a new show titled Revolution(s). Illinois theatre: Rent (Angel), Sweat (Oscar). Regional theatre: Milwaukee Repertory Theater EPR program, Much Ado About Nothing, Nativity Variations, A Christmas Carol. A proud graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign BFA acting program.

KATIE RIEDEL (Skylar) Regional: The Wedding Singer (Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts); Kiss Me, Kate (Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts); Beauty and the Beast (Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts); Hello, Dolly! (Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre). Educational: Legally Blonde (Margot), Sweet Charity (Ponytail Girl), Tuck Everlasting (Ballet Winnie), Pippin (Ensemble), Spamalot (Dance Captain/Swing). Originally from Memphis, Tenn., Katie is studying for her BFA in musical theatre at Shenandoah University.

REGINE SOPHIA (Kylar) makes her Muny debut. Theatre credits: Gypsy (Agnes, u/s Louise, Dance Captain), Disney’s Frozen (u/s Anna), 9 to 5 (Kathy), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (u/s Babette), Rock of Ages (Ensemble) and Matilda (Ensemble) at Music Theatre Wichita; Sweeney Todd (Beggar Woman), Bernarda Alba (Adela), Brigadoon (Jean MacLaren), Into the Woods (Lucinda, u/s Cinderella, Dance Captain), Cabaret (Onstage Swing, u/s Chanteuse), Great Comet (Ensemble, Dance Captain, Associate Choreographer) at Penn State Centre Stage. Regine recently graduated with a BFA in musical theatre from Penn State University.

Sean Harrison Jones (Steven) returns to The Muny for his 11th show after six seasons away. Muny: Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Newsies, A Chorus Line (Mike), All Shook Up, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aida, Mamma Mia!, The Music Man, The Wizard of Oz, Holiday Inn . Broadway: The Outsiders (OBC, Trip), Hamilton (Charles Lee and Samuel Seabury). Tours: Hamilton (Samuel Seabury and Swing). Film/TV: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (Action), Spirited (Apple TV+), Girls5Eva (Peacock), SNL50: The Homecoming Concert with Jimmy Fallon.

Kevin Trinio Perdido (Twig) makes his Muny debut. Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time (OBC), Almost Famous (OBC). Regional: Take the Lead (Paper Mill Playhouse), In the Heights (La Mirada Theatre), Once Upon a One More Time (Shakespeare Theatre Company DC), Mamma Mia! (East West Players). Other: Former puppeteer and dancer for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. He's also been in multiple indie films that have circulated film festivals across the US and Europe.

BRANDON O’NEAL BOMER (Cameron) is an actor, singer and dancer currently studying for his BFA in acting at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He has performed at signature events such as BAM! (Black Artists in Music) and appears in Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville. He recently made his professional debut in Paper Mill’s production of Take the Lead .

As previously announced, 16 current squad members and alumni from the nationally renowned University of Kentucky cheerleading program will be part of the ensemble for Bring It On: The Musical.

Additional casting will be announced. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The design team for Bring It On: The Musical also includes Esosa Oviasu (associate choreographer), Brady Adkins (associate cheer choreographer), Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic designer), Tristan Raines (Costume Designer), Jason Lyons (lighting designer), John Shivers and David Patridge (co-sound designers), Caite Hevner (video designer) and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig designer).

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.

Experience the exhilarating clash of competitive cheerleading, high school rivalries and teen romance. Campbell is a cheer team captain, but an unexpected twist uproots her senior year, sending her to a new school with no cheer squad. Undeterred, she teams with her new school’s dance crew to form a powerhouse squad for the national championships. Inspired by the hit film franchise, Bring It On: The Musical is a journey through the tangled web of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness. This bitingly relevant musical has a fresh story by a creative team that includes Tom Kitt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeff Whitty and Amanda Green.

