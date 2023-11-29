Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

John Goodman Joins The Rep's 'Rally for The Rep: A Holiday Benefit Experience'

The event is on Sunday, December 17 at 7:30 pm.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

The Repertory Theater of St. Louis (The Rep) will present Rally for The Rep: A Holiday Benefit Experience with celebrity guest John Goodman and a performance by The Lovettes on Sunday, December 17 at 7:30 pm at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University.

Born and raised in St.Louis, John Goodman is an avid supporter of the arts and culture of the community that propelled him in his award-winning career.  Enjoy an exclusive opportunity to engage in a front-stage conversation with the colossal figure in the world of entertainment as he captivates the audience with insights, anecdotes, and a special holiday treat.  A few other special guests will join Mr. Goodman in a colorful conversation before rounding out the evening with a performance by The Lovettes and their show-stopping holiday salute to the female icons and girl groups of the 40s, 50s and 60s. 

Tickets to Rally for The Rep: A Holiday Benefit Experience are partially tax deductible and range from $50 - $500 with some receiving a pre-show meet and greet with John Goodman. All proceeds go to the Rally for The Rep campaign to help the theater reach its $2.5M goal to continue its enduring legacy of over 50 years. Visit www.repstl.org for more information and to purchase. 

The Rep’s Rally for The Rep campaign is an immediate fundraising effort that is instrumental in fueling the mission of the theatre to create bridges between people in the St. Louis region and beyond through expertly crafted theatrical experiences.  The goal is to raise $2.5M by the end of the calendar year, ensuring the continuation of the 2023-24 season which includes Lookingglass Theatre Company’s adaptation of Moby Dick in February and Tracy Letts’ August: Osage County, which begins performances in March 2024.  

For more information, please visit repstl.org


Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At New Jewish Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At New Jewish Theatre

The New Jewish Theatre will celebrate the Jewish musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim with their production of Into the Woods November 30 through December 17. See photos of the production.

Nikki Glaser Brings THE GOOD GIRL TOUR To The Fabulous Fox, April 27 Photo
Nikki Glaser Brings THE GOOD GIRL TOUR To The Fabulous Fox, April 27

COMEDIAN Nikki Glaser announces hometown date in St. Louis for her 'The Good Girl Tour.' Get ready for a night of laughs with Nikki Glaser on April 27.

Student Blog: Fighting the Holiday Blues Photo
Student Blog: Fighting the Holiday Blues

All I want to do is be all cozy in my jammies and watch movies all day and not move. My motivation always drains and I know I’m not the only college kid who feels that way. I don’t know how to fix it. But I want to make it better.

