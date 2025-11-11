Interview: Designer and Activist Kenneth Cole And Tony Award Winning Broadway Producer Jack Lane Discuss A MAN WITH SOUL: THE IMPACT OF KENNETH COLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When the new documentary film A MAN WITH SOLE: The Impact of Kenneth Cole opened the St Louis Film Festival last week, Broadway, Off-Broadway, and West End Producer Jack Lane stepped into the spotlight as a multimedia producer. The four-time Tony winner said he had to sign on to this project because he found Cole’s story life changing.

Designer Kenneth Cole has spent a lifetime advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. As he watched his friends and colleagues succumbing to AIDS in the 1980s, Cole knew he could not stay silent. His commitment to social activism was critical in destigmatizing HIV/AIDS.

Since that time Cole has become a fierce defender of gay rights, working for social justice, and lobbying on behalf of mental illness. A MAN WITH SOLE: The Impact of Kenneth Cole tells of Cole’s early days as a designer, his impact on the HIV/AIDS crisis as the chairperson of amfAR, and his current work to establish the Mental Health Coalition. His revolutionary campaigns have brought awareness to many social justice issues.

“Kenneth’s life impact on society will never cease.” Lane continued, “His strategic and emotionally charged choices will resonate forever in the most positive ways.”

When Kenneth Cole visited St. Louis last week he had the opportunity to visit with, what he called, “some very intelligent and enlightened students at Washington University.” He spent time before and after the film festival at the university and spoke of how rewarding it was to connect with inspired young people.

“I hope that this film shows young entrepreneurs that there is a path where you can make an impact while also making a good living.” Cole continued, “They are not mutually exclusive, they’re interdependent and together they make something greater together than they do independently.”

When St Louis theater, and now film producer, Jack Lane saw the rough cut of the film he knew he had to join director/producer Dori Berinstein’s team to bring Cole’s story to the big screen. Lane said, “I found the message of the film life changing. I had to jump on board and produce my first film. It was a complete no-brainer for me.”

Executive Producer Jack Lane

The film is directed by Tony and Emmy award winner Dori Berinstein, who also serves as one of the films executive producers. Berinstein has won six Tony Awards for producing Stereophonic, Company, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Thoroughly Modern Millie, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and Full Moon.

Cole told Broadway World that the film was one-hundred percent Dori’s idea. She had come to him with the idea when they were working together on The Prom. Cole’s company was sponsoring the Broadway production.

“I thought the film was going to be more fashion focused," Cole said. “But her vision was to focus primarily on the company’s social impact. It’s not the story I thought she was going to tell, but I’m glad she took the film the direction she did. It is more meaningful.”

Cole talked about his want to connect with his customers in meaningful ways. “I thought if I could do that, I could create something much more sustainable, a business model that was more fulfilling and worthwhile.”

Cole and Lane were both in attendance when the film opened the 34th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival on November 6, 2025. St. Louis is Lane’s hometown and is the city where he and his late husband Michael Hamilton co-founded STAGES St. Louis nearly four decades ago.

Now Lane has become a full-time theater producer in New York, London, and beyond. Lane’s current and most recent projects include & Juliet, The Play that Goes Wrong, Water for Elephants, Evita, The Producers, Messy White Gays, Ragtime, The Queen of Versailles, Working Girl, Sunset Blvd, Always,…Patsy Cline, The Karate Kid, and The Prom. The recipient of four Tony awards has a handful of other projects in development that will be announced at a later date.

When asked about translating his theatrical producing prowess into a different medium, Lane said, "Being a producer is about aligning yourself with a project that resonates within you. From there, it’s all about raising money. You need a heart for picking and a head for asking.”

Berinstein’s film captures what Cole calls the courage, thoughtfulness, and willingness to talk about topics that others would not. “It’s about a brand that people know, but the story Dori tells is one that people may not know about.”

When asked about his legacy and how he wants to be remembered Cole said, “I think more about how to make things better while I am still here. I want to be an example of how to leave this place better than how I found it.”

In addition to the St Louis International Film Festival, A MAN WITH SOLE: The Impact of Kenneth Cole was named the 2025 Impact Award winner at the Boulder Film Festival. The film was also screened at The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, Berkshire International Film Festival, Justice Film Festival, Tr|becaX, Hamptons International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, and DOC NYC. It was released in theaters mid-2025 and is may be available as part of the All Arts Dispatch on local PBS stations. Plans for streaming or added theatrical runs have not been announced as of the date of this publication. More information can be found at amanwithsolefilm.com.