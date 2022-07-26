Interview: Chatting with Ryan Alvarado, Star of IN THE HEIGHTS at STAGES St. Louis

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IN THE HEIGHTS plays at The Ross Family Theater at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center through August 21st.

Jul. 26, 2022  

Ryan Alvarado is a New York based actor with ties to Lin Manuel Miranda and was cast as the alternate for Alexander Hamilton in the first national tour of HAMILTON. Alvarado currently takes on Miranda's first Broadway role Usnavi in the STAGES St. Louis production of IN THE HEIGHTS.

It wasn't until late in his high school years that Alvarado discovered that acting was the career that made sense for him. He told BroadwayWorld that during elementary and middle school he was drawn to performing but it was during his high school years on Long Island that he felt he needed to apply focus and dedication to his natural gravitation toward acting. "With the support of my family," he said, "I made the decision to dive in with both feet and attend Purchase College studying in the Conservatory of Theatre Arts." It was at the conservatory that he learned to guard and protect the work by continuing to enrich a show through its run until the last curtain falls. It's that lesson that he still carries with him, and he is applying to his current role in IN THE HEIGHTS.

Alvarado considers himself fortunate to have had the opportunity play Usnavi and Hamilton, the roles that Lin Manuel Miranda originated. When asked about the difficulty of playing Usnavi he said, "The biggest responsibility on a technical level is like memorizing a dictionary." He discussed how playing this role requires active listening because the character is central to the narration of the story. He said, "the hardest part of Usnavi's role is giving the stage to the community, the cast of actors that make the story come alive."

The STAGES St. Louis production of IN THE HEIGHTS is directed by Luis Salgado who was part of the ensemble and the Latin assistant choreographer in original Broadway production of IN THE HEGHTS. Salgado's leadership of this wonderful cast is one of the reasons Alvarado thinks audiences will want to see this production. Alvarado says, "This cast brings their whole-hearted self to this work. The company includes veteran actors who've done this show before, know what it is about, and know how to expand the story." He also points out that there are younger actors who this company is fortunate to have. They are getting to perform in their dream piece. He shares how this cast is all on the same page and that is the secret weapon of any strong show.

Alvarado believes that IN THE HEIGHTS has a story that resonates with him as an actor because it is a story of finding one's sense of community and sense of belonging. He said there are darker moments in the show that address privilege, racism and colorism and these are messages that are still relevant today. He said, "this show also gives people who look like me the opportunity to see themselves on stage. It is our responsibility, as a company, to inspire youth and the next generation of artists." He said that work like this illustrate first-hand that there is a place for them at the table, and that the table is expanding. He said, "the more we engage with works like IN THE HEIGHTS the more we actively reach out to our community and send the message that it is your job to pick up where we leave off and push the door open further to expand the opportunity for our community."

STAGES St. Louis production of IN THE HEIGHTS runs through August 21st in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit stagesstlouis.org.





July 26, 2022

