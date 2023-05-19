Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert In The Park Announced At Kirkwood Park Lions Club Amphitheater, June 18

The Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert in the Park will honor Our Fathers and Forefathers, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 4:00pm at Kirkwood Park Lions Club Amphitheater.

What Is It? Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert in the Park is a contemporary Soul, Gospel, Pop and Rock tribute to the current and past generations of fathers upon whose backs our country was built. Our purpose is to recognize and celebrate the origins of all Americans by inviting a deliberately diverse group of artists to share songs relating to their ancestors' journey here from somewhere else. Some arrived in chains on slave ships, some via chain migration, some fleeing hunger or religious persecution. We belong here, and we belong to each other. This is the sixth in a series produced in NYC and St. Louis by Immigrant Song, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Why you'll want to go: All our Immigrant Song concerts provide a musical response to the spike in domestic hate crimes since 2016 based on the victims' race, religion or sexual orientation in St. Louis and across the nation. Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert in the Park extends a special thank you to our fathers for their hard work, generosity and sacrifice with contemporary Pop, Soul, Gospel and Rock in a concert that is grateful, bold and hopeful.

Children of slaves, immigrants and indigenous people representing every corner of the world will be featured Robert Breig, Kagera Butler, Journee Carter, Adrienne Danrich, Peter Dunne, Chuck Flowers, Anu French, Riley Gibbons, Chuck Lavazzi, Angela Nicholson, Kwamina Walker-Williams, Liz Murphy White, Chet Whye, Jr., and Jeffrey M. Wright. Band members include Mike Krysl, Brian McCrary, and John Wallach. Larry Pry is Music Director. Katie McGrath is Producer and Director.

Where is it? It will take place in the Lions Amphitheater in beautiful Kirkwood Park, 111 South Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO at 4:00PM. Guests are invited to bring refreshments to enjoy before or after the concert in one of the many picnic areas near the amphitheater.

Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted https://www.immigrantsong.org/contact