Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert In The Park Announced At Kirkwood Park Lions Club Amphitheater, June 18

Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert in the Park is a contemporary Soul, Gospel, Pop and Rock tribute to the current and past generations of fathers.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Photo 1 Video: Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 2 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, Taylor Louderman, and More Will Lead CHESS at the Muny Photo 3 Vosk, Spector, Louderman, and More Will Lead CHESS at the Muny
Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, and More Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny Photo 4 Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, and More Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

Robin De Jesús, Patti Murin, and More Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

The Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert in the Park will honor Our Fathers and Forefathers, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 4:00pm at Kirkwood Park Lions Club Amphitheater.

What Is It? Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert in the Park is a contemporary Soul, Gospel, Pop and Rock tribute to the current and past generations of fathers upon whose backs our country was built. Our purpose is to recognize and celebrate the origins of all Americans by inviting a deliberately diverse group of artists to share songs relating to their ancestors' journey here from somewhere else. Some arrived in chains on slave ships, some via chain migration, some fleeing hunger or religious persecution. We belong here, and we belong to each other. This is the sixth in a series produced in NYC and St. Louis by Immigrant Song, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Why you'll want to go: All our Immigrant Song concerts provide a musical response to the spike in domestic hate crimes since 2016 based on the victims' race, religion or sexual orientation in St. Louis and across the nation. Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert in the Park extends a special thank you to our fathers for their hard work, generosity and sacrifice with contemporary Pop, Soul, Gospel and Rock in a concert that is grateful, bold and hopeful.

Children of slaves, immigrants and indigenous people representing every corner of the world will be featured Robert Breig, Kagera Butler, Journee Carter, Adrienne Danrich, Peter Dunne, Chuck Flowers, Anu French, Riley Gibbons, Chuck Lavazzi, Angela Nicholson, Kwamina Walker-Williams, Liz Murphy White, Chet Whye, Jr., and Jeffrey M. Wright. Band members include Mike Krysl, Brian McCrary, and John Wallach. Larry Pry is Music Director. Katie McGrath is Producer and Director.

Where is it? It will take place in the Lions Amphitheater in beautiful Kirkwood Park, 111 South Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO at 4:00PM. Guests are invited to bring refreshments to enjoy before or after the concert in one of the many picnic areas near the amphitheater.

Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted https://www.immigrantsong.org/contact



RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

Tennessee Williams St. Louis Receives Whitaker and MHC Grants Photo
Tennessee Williams St. Louis Receives Whitaker and MHC Grants

Tennessee Williams St. Louis has received the generous support of the W H I T A K E R  F O U N D A T I O N for its mainstage production of Suddenly Last Summer to be presented in COCA's Berges Theatre during the 8th Annual Tennessee Williams Festival September 7 - 17.

The New Jewish Theatre Opens Up Conversation with GLORIA: A LIFE Production Photo
The New Jewish Theatre Opens Up Conversation with GLORIA: A LIFE Production

The New Jewish Theatre welcomes special guests for Gloria: A Life at the Wool Studio Theatre June 1 through June 18, 2023. Written by acclaimed playwright Emily Mann, with guidance and participation from Gloria Steinem herself, Gloria: A Life explores the iconic feminist's legacy.

Lincoln Clauss, Vincent Kempski, Ashley De La Rosa, and More Will Lead RENT at the Muny Photo
Lincoln Clauss, Vincent Kempski, Ashley De La Rosa, and More Will Lead RENT at the Muny

The Muny announced the cast for its upcoming production of Rent, coming to the stage this summer. Learn more about who will star!

Photos: First Look at GLORIA: A LIFE at The New Jewish Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at GLORIA: A LIFE at The New Jewish Theatre

The New Jewish Theatre will perform Gloria: A Life at the Wool Studio Theatre from June 1 to June 18. Written by acclaimed playwright Emily Mann, with guidance and participation from Gloria Steinem herself, Gloria: A Life explores the iconic feminist's legacy. Check out photos here!


More Hot Stories For You

Tennessee Williams St. Louis Receives Whitaker and MHC GrantsTennessee Williams St. Louis Receives Whitaker and MHC Grants
The New Jewish Theatre Opens Up Conversation with GLORIA: A LIFE ProductionThe New Jewish Theatre Opens Up Conversation with GLORIA: A LIFE Production
Lincoln Clauss, Vincent Kempski, Ashley De La Rosa, and More Will Lead RENT at the MunyLincoln Clauss, Vincent Kempski, Ashley De La Rosa, and More Will Lead RENT at the Muny
Photos: First Look at GLORIA: A LIFE at The New Jewish TheatrePhotos: First Look at GLORIA: A LIFE at The New Jewish Theatre

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emerson SPRING TO DANCE® Festival 2023
Touhill Performing Arts Center (5/26-5/27)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Florissant Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brass Menagerie
Tennessee Williams Festival St Louis (5/31-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
Stray Dog Theatre (6/08-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gloria: A Life
The J's Wool Studio Theatre (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Women in the Arts Festival
St. Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch / Saint Louis Art Museum (5/10-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (6/01-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You