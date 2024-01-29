Ignite Your College Auditions with IGNITE Musical Theatre Summer Intensive on Missouri State University Campus

Join the IGNITE Summer Intensive from July 23rd - 30th, 2024 at Missouri State University campus. This program is open to high school Freshmen through Seniors.

Jan. 29, 2024

Ignite Your College Auditions with IGNITE Musical Theatre Summer Intensive on Missouri State University Campus

"That was the most fun I've had in a long time!"

" Everyone said this was going to be stressful, but I'm absolutely loving this process!"

"I was able to really showcase my strengths in that audition! I never realized how creative I could be in my own auditions!"

Is that what you usually hear from high school students preparing for and going through the college audition process for theater? It should be!

It seems that many college coaches focus on the stress and anxiety that can come with auditions and that's understandable, but if a student has the information they need, the support they require and the technical training that set them apart, then they are free to be themselves and enjoy the creativity and beauty of auditioning for college theater.

That is exactly what the folks at IGNITE Summer Intensive focus on!

First, students are given healthy technical training in voice, dance and acting throughout the week from industry professionals who have been teaching and coaching for decades. Then they are provided with opportunities to test those newly acquired skills in a positive and supportive environment. IGNITE Faculty really believe that no artist will thrive in negativity or competition with their peers. The focus is constantly on improving from yesterday, evaluating where they want to make adjustments and celebrating the things that helped them shine on stage!

No two artists are alike and that is part of the wonders of live theatre, so at Ignite students are encouraged to look within themselves for awareness and their own unique energy that set them apart from others in the room. There are no cookie cutter audition outfits at IGNITE. There is no such thing as the same material on dozens of different students. IGNITE does not "brand" their students with the faculty's marketing image. Instead, students are mentored and guided as they explore the kind of artist they want to be and recognize where their strengths lie in the professional industry, then they can create their own personal, authentic "brand" and carry that with them into their auditions.

Bring a notepad and pencil because you will never remember all the incredible information that IGNITE Summer Intensive will provide about audition techniques, colleges from around the world (some you've probably never heard of), questions to ask college faculty to deepen the student's understanding of each program, what to do when things go wrong in an audition, how to use the student budget effectively throughout the process, and using college auditions to help prepare students for the professional industry. There is so much information, plus an experienced faculty to help answer the specific questions of each student. Where there's smoke, there's fire and the notepads at IGNITE will be smokin'!

The IGNITE Advisory Panel (these are some of the industry's most amazing artists) will be joining the students throughout the week to answer industry questions, inspire new levels of artistry and share how they built a viable career in the arts.

Don't think that IGNITE has forgotten the parents of these incredible students either! Parents are the backbone of this process and Ignite wants to be a resource for the entire family, so on the last day of the intensive, parents are invited to participate in the IGNITE Parent Workshop where they will get the latest information about college auditions, guidance for helping their students prepare for success in the theater industry and get answers to the questions that may keep them up at night. Many of the Ignite Faculty have guided their own children through the college audition process and into the professional world, so this workshop is at the heart of the IGNITE Faculty. IGNITE Summer Intensive wants an empowered support system for these students!

Then to top it all off, IGNITE students get a chance to showcase their newly honed skills at the end of the week in front of faculty, friends and their family. When a student receives top notch coaching, positive correction, supportive encouragement and the chance to test it all on stage, then the fire has been ignited! The college audition process becomes exciting, joyful and artistically satisfying. That's the ultimate goal of IGNITE Summer Intensive!

Join the IGNITE Summer Intensive from July 23rd - 30th, 2024 at Missouri State University campus. This program is open to high school Freshmen through Seniors.

You can receive more information about this new, innovative summer intensive program by following College Audition Project on all social media platforms and at Click Here.

 




The laughs keep coming with Funny Girl at the Fabulous Fox! Originally staged with Barbra Streisand in 1964 and revived to great acclaim on Broadway in 2022, this playful romp about the life of comedian, actress, model, singer, and radio star Fanny Brice, is highlighted by great performances and spry musical numbers.

Feel The Earth Move Under Your Feet!

So far, it's been pretty good and has honestly already felt like a month already. I'm excited to be back and glad to have started classes, rehearsals, and all that good stuff.

Broadway's Sara Sheperd returns to St. Louis to perform her solo show as part of the Cabaret Project of St. Louis. Sheperd starred at The Muny this past summer in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, reprising a role she played on Broadway and as part of the National Tour. Broadway World called her performance at The Muny 'entrancing," and named BEAUTIFUL to its Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023. Sheperd sat down with Broadway world to talk about her upcoming shows and what an influential place St. Louis is in her career.

