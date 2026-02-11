Rainelle Krause to Perform as Queen of the Night in THE MAGIC FLUTE Concert at SLSO

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Coloratura powerhouse Rainelle Krause will unleash her signature Queen of the Night on the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in an electrifying opera-in-concert The Magic Flute at Powell Hall, Friday, February 20, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Krause has performed at The Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, Dutch National Opera, Royal Danish Opera, and Oper Köln. Now she brings that vocal ferocity-dazzling agility across three octaves-to SLSO and Music Director Stéphane Denève in a role that defines her meteoric career.

"St. Louis audiences are in for a tour de force," Krause states. "The Queen is a role that demands total command-precision, power, drama-and I'm so excited to perform this iconic music with SLSO's world-class musicians."

Krause headlines alongside an all-star, all-debut SLSO cast: Ben Bliss (Tamino), Mei Gui Zhang (Pamina), Will Liverman (Papageno), David Leigh (Sarastro), Teresa Perrotta (First Lady), Jennifer Feinstein (Second Lady), Daryl Freedman (Third Lady), Rodell Rosel (Monostatos), William Socolof (Speaker). St. Louis Symphony Chorus (Erin Freeman), St. Louis Children's Choirs (Dr. Alyson Moore), Cori Ellison (dramaturgy/supertitles), and Luke Kritzeck (lighting) complete this unmissable event.

Running 2 hours 45 minutes (intermission included), Krause's SLSO debut caps their opera-in-concert triumphs (Cavalleria rusticana, Aida, Flying Dutchman, Peter Grimes).