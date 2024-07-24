HAMILTON to Return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances of HAMILTON in St. Louis return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre August 28 – September 8!

Show times are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:00 p.m., Saturday evenings at 8:00 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee performance on Thursday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. Ticket prices start at $39. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. HAMILTON is presented by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.

