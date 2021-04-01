Drive-In Concert and Movie Series Announced For 2021 at POWERplex

Tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, April 1 for the summer-long concert series paired with popular movies at Drive-In St. Louis. The 12-acre outdoor venue at the POWERplex will deliver a Covid-safe, high-quality show nearly every weekend night through Halloween.

Concerts begin May 6 and continue through November 6 - with more than 70 event dates scheduled.

All tickets go on sale at noon April 1 at www.driveinstl.com.

The concerts and movies join local graduation ceremonies planned for the popular outdoor venue.

The concert series kicks off with contemporary Christian band Casting Crowns on May 6 - a show with advance sales that is nearing a sellout. Then local rockers Superjam take over the lot on May 7, and national-act Ambrosia will perform on Saturday, May 8. Ambrosia brings their well-known love songs to Drive-In St. Louis, a great concert for Mother's Day weekend. Ambrosia has three of the original band members still playing with this legendary group that rocked America in the 70s and 80s.

Trixie Delight takes the stage on May 14. The band sold out their 2020 concert at Drive-In St. Louis. For a full line-up of all the bands, movies, food trucks and special events, visit www.Driveinstl.com or follow all the events and notifications on Facebook @driveinstl. On most event evenings, the venue opens at 5:30 p.m. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and movies start at 8:45 p.m. Early arrivals can claim the best parking spots and party pads.

Drive-In St. Louis has been named one of the Top Five Drive-ins in America in 2020 by Forbes Magazine.

This safe, COVID-19 compliant drive-in campus will meet all social distancing and health department recommendations. Ticket buyers can have a small party on a turfed party pad in front or enjoy the concert from their own private party pad on the parking lot. The massive concert venue is easy to access and quick to exit at the former St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood, which will be transformed into a live concert, drive-in movie and special events venue in the coming weeks.

This year, more than 4,500 seniors will cross the Drive-In St. Louis stage to receive their high school diplomas. An estimated 60,000 parents and families will be on the lot for these high school graduation celebrations. Graduations will be held at POWERplex for Parkway, Clayton, Hazelwood, Rockwood, Ferguson-Florissant and many other districts.

Parking passes for the concert and movie nights start as low as $44.95 for up to eight people in a party pad in the general admission area. Limited VIP parking spaces are available for every show. The first three rows closest to stage start at $69.95. Private party pads for up to 10 people on the turf in front of the stage start at just $199, which is less than $20 per person.

This year, POWERplex has added a new hospitality tent for concessions and post-concert parties for all VIP and private party pad ticket holders after every show. On concert nights, a wide range of food trucks will be on-hand nightly and beer, wine and liquor will be available - including specialty frozen drinks.

The live music and movie venue is available for corporate private events, galas, non-profit fundraisers and special events all summer and fall. For more details about hosting private events, call: 314-528-2020.

POWERplex is located at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042.