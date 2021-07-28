Chamber Music Society of STL Announces 2021-22 Season

The 13th season of the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis (CMSSL) opens this summer with a return to live performances and a wide variety of programming for all music lovers.

"After a season of performing virtual concerts to a hall with no audience, all of us at CMSSL cannot wait to get in front of a live audience again," states Marc Gordon, CMSSL Executive and Artistic Director. "We are preparing for a number of special events including a free concert in Clayton's Shaw Park in August with Leonard Slatkin conducting this program of all American music."

CMSSL offers 12 programs this season, along with two special events honoring Maestro Leonard Slatkin. Live performances feature socially distanced seating and are held at The Sheldon Concert Hall (3648 Washington Blvd, St Louis, MO 63108). Virtual presentations will be streamed through the CMMSL website (chambermusicstl.org). A Virtual Subscription Pass is available, which includes access to all 12 programs streamed via the website for 48 hours one week following each live performance. These can be purchased through the CMMSL website or by phone at 314-941-6309. There will also be 12 weekly programs of encore performances on Classic 107.3 FM, The Voice for the Arts in St. Louis, which can be heard Thursday evenings at 6 p.m with a re-broadcast on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. through Labor Day.

The 2021-22 CMSSL offerings include:

St. Louis Works. Thursday, August 26, 6 p.m. (rain date Friday, August 27), Shaw Park, Enterprise Holdings Pavilion (S. Brentwood Blvd & Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, MO 63105). The program will feature a chamber group conducted by Maestro Leonard Slatkin.

An Evening with Leonard Slatkin. Monday, September 13, VIP Reception and book signing, 5:30 p.m; discussion and concert, 7p.m., St. Louis County Headquarters (1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis,MO, 63131). This event, a collaboration with the St. Louis County Library Foundation, celebrates the release of Slatkin's third book, "Classical Crossroads: The Path Forward for Music in the 21st Century", which will be released the week of September 13.

Water Music. Monday, October 11 and Tuesday, October 12, 7:30p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, October 19, 9 a.m. Works featured include Handel's Water Music Suite #3 in G Major; Liszt's "Les jeux d'eau a la Villa d'Este"; Chopin's "Prelude #15 in Db Major, Op. 28 'Raindrop'"; Scott Joplin's "The Cascades"; "Beach" by The Still Waters; Debussy's "En bateau"; and Schubert's "Piano Quintet in A Major, D. 667 'Trout'".

Frightfest, Revenge. Monday, October 25 and Tuesday, October 26, 7:30p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, November 2, 9 a.m. Enjoy chamber music from the dark side, including Tartini's "Sonata in G Minor 'Devil's Trill'"; and Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition (Gnomus, Il Vecchio Castello, Catacombe, Cum Mortuis in Lingua Mortua, Baba-Yaga," and The Great Gate of Kiev)." To acknowledge Halloween, there will also be a screening of "Haunted House," a silent movie starring film great Buster Keaton with music performed live by CMSSL musicians, along with some fun music from the dark side.The program features conductor Andrew Greene and drummer Joey Antico.

Fantastic Classics. Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, November 30, 9 a.m. Hometown concert pianist Brian Woods returns to perform Beethoven's "Sonata in F Minor, Op. 57 'Appassionata'"; Haydn's" String Trio in G Major Op. 53 #1"; and Brahms Piano Quartet in G Minor Op. 25".

Baroque Masters. Monday, November 29, and Tuesday, November 30, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, December 7, 9 a.m. St. Louis favorite Nicholas McGegan returns to conduct some of the genre's defining works, including J. S. Bach's "Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C Major, BWV 1066"; Vivaldi's "Piccolo Concerto in C Major, RV 443" and "Concerto for Two Violins in C Major, RV 505"; Telemann's "Overture in D Major for two oboes, two horns and strings"; Salieri's "Sinfonia Veneziana"; Albinoni- Sonata à 5 in C Major, Op. 2, No. 3"; and Telemann's "Ouverture à 5 in F Major, TWV 44:8".

Holiday Hoopla. Monday, December 20 and Tuesday, December 21, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, December 28, 9 a.m. A seasonal music celebration with performances of Torelli's "Concerto à quatro in forma di Pastorale per il Santissimo Natale"; Gaetano Maria Schiassi's "Symphony in D Major"; Manfredini's "Concerto Grosso in Pastorale (Christmas), Op. 3, No. 12"; Vaughan Williams' "Fantasia on Greensleeves"; Bloch's "Suite #1 for Solo Cello (4th mvt - Allegro)"; Molter's Concerto Pastorale"; and Handel's "Overture, from Judas Maccabeus."

Salzburg Celebration. Monday, January 31, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, February 8, 9 a.m. The CMSSL's annual birthday tribute to Mozart.

Lovefest Is Forever. Monday, February 14, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, February 22, 9 a.m.. Feel the love with a performance by renowned jazz piano duo Stephanie Trick and Paulo Alderighi.

Suites, Spirituals and Dances. Monday, February 28, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, March 8, 9 a.m. Listeners will enjoy a program celebrating African American composers.

Guess Who? Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Wednesday, April 6, 9 a.m. A musical gameshow.

The Winds Blow Back. Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, April 12, 9 a.m. A spotlight on works featuring woodwinds.

It's Still All About You. Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, May 3, 9 a.m. A sequel to last year's All About You concert where the program is voted on by our patrons, in a partnership with Classic 107.3 FM.

A Tale of Two Suites. Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m., Sheldon Concert Hall. Virtual concert Tuesday, May 19, 9 a.m. A program including works about kitchen utensils, a fiddle and other tales.

For the 2021-22 Season, CMSSL will perform concerts in the Sheldon Concert Hall (3648 Washington Blvd., Grand Center, St. Louis, MO 63108) on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted). Subscriptions are on sale now and information is available online or by phone at 314-941-6309. Single tickets are available via phone and will be released online August 15, 2021. CMSSL performances are also part of the Concert Pass Collaborative program providing free admission for students.

In addition to performances, CMSSL hosts programs to further educate area musicians. The Master Class Series offers students the chance to prepare and perform solo and chamber works, guided by a CMSSL artist. The CMSSL and The Community Music School of Webster University's Preparatory Program have partnered for the Young Artists Chamber Program, which nurtures the next generation of chamber music ensembles. The Master Class Series is open to St. Louis area students and free to qualified students. Visit chambermusicstl.org for more information.