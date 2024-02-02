CLUE and INTO THE WOODS Lead the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards with 11 Nominations Each

The Muny, The New Jewish Theatre, STAGES St. Louis and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis are the Most Nominated Companies
The St. Louis Theatre Circle announced their 2024 Nominations on Friday. STAGES St. Louis’ production of CLUE and New Jewish Theatre’s production of INTO THE WOODS lead all productions with 11 nominations each. Twenty-four different companies and 55 unique productions were represented among 165 nominations in 33 categories. Awards will be handed out on Monday, March 25th, 2024, at The Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts on the Webster University campus.
CLUE was nominated in every category it was eligible for including Outstanding Production of a Comedy, Outstanding Director of a Comedy, Outstanding Ensemble, Set Design, Lighting Design, Costume Design, and Sound Design. Mark Price (Wadsworth), Zoe Vonder Haar (Mrs. Peacock,) Diana DeGarmo (Miss Scarlett,) and Charlie Franklin (Mr. Green,) all picked up acting nominations. Broadway World called STAGES production of CLUE the best production of the season on its Top 10 Productions of 2023.
DeGarmo picked up a second supporting nomination for her work as Amneris in the Stages St. Louis production of AIDA. She joins Ricki Franklin (TWELFTH NIGHT, SEE YOU IN A MINUTE) as the only actors with multiple acting nominations this year.
In addition to STAGES ST. Louis eleven nominations for CLUE, the company picked up another nine nominations split between their productions of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and AIDA, bringing their total nominations to twenty for their three-production season. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and AIDA are both nominated for Outstanding Production of a Musical.
Broadway World also included The New Jewish Theatre’s enchanted production of INTO THE WOODS on their list of Top 10 Theatre Productions of 2023. INTO THE WOODS garnered eleven nominations, tying CLUE as the most nominated production of the year. In addition to its nomination for Outstanding Production of a Musical, The New Jewish Theatre Production was also nominated for Outstanding Director of a Musical, Outstanding Musical Director, Outstanding Sound Design, Set Design, Lighting Design, and Ensemble. Molly Wennstrom (The Baker’s Wife), Kevin O’Brien (The Baker,) Kristen Joy Lintvedt (Cinderella), and Phil Leveling (Cinderella's Mother, The Wolf, and The Mysterious Man,) were honored with acting nominations.
The Muny was the most nominated company overall with twenty-six nominations. Six of The Muny’s productions, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, CHESS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, SISTER ACT, and WEST SIDE STORY picked up multiple nominations each. Following The Muny as the most nominated company was The New Jewish Theatre with twenty-four nominations, STAGES St. Louis with twenty nominations, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis with nineteen nominations.
The full list of nominees, by category, is listed below:
Outstanding Production of a Musical
“Aida,” Stages St. Louis
“Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals
“Into The Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
“Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis
“West Side Story,” The Muny
Outstanding Production of a Comedy
“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre
“Clue,” Stages St. Louis
“The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Drama
“Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre
“The Lehman Trilogy,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding Production of an Opera
“Don Pasquale,” Union Avenue Opera
“Ragtime,” Union Avenue Opera
“Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
“The Turn of the Screw,” Union Avenue Opera
“Treemonisha,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding New Play
“Action,” Action Arts Collective
“In Bloom,” The Tesseract Theatre Company
“One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
“See you in a Minute,” Contraband Theatre
“The Privilege of Being Second,” Prison Performing Arts
Outstanding Perfomer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
De-Rance Blaylock, “Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals
Melissa Felps, “The Mad Ones,” The Tesseract Theatre Company
Bryonha Marie, “Sister Act,” The Muny
Sara Sheperd, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny
Molly Wennstrom, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Perfomer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Tiélere Cheatem, "Kinky Boots,” The Tesseract Theatre Company
Ben Crawford, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny
Robin de Jesús, "Little Shop of Horrors," The Muny
Kevin O’Brien, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
John Riddle, “Chess,” The Muny
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Jackie Burns, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny
Jerusha Cavazos, “West Side Story,” The Muny
Diana DeGarmo, “Aida,” Stages St. Louis
Kristen Joy Lintvedt, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
Taylor Louderman, “Chess,” The Muny
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Jonathan Hey, “Into the Woods,” Stray Dog Theatre
Phil Leveling, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
Ken Page, “West Side Story,” The Muny
Jeremy Sevelovitz, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis
Jarrod Spector, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Colleen Backer, “Outside Mullingar,” West End Players Guild
Mara Bollini, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” Stray Dog Theatre
Sarah Burke, “Grand Horizons,” Moonstone Theatre Company
Teresa Doggett, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre
Leslie Wobbe, “Walter Cronkite is Dead,” West End Players Guild
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Joneal Joplin, “Grand Horizons,” Moonstone Theatre Company
Jacob Flekier, “Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre
Ryan Lawson-Maeske, “The Nerd,” Moonstone Theatre Company
Jason Meyers, “Outside Mullingar,” West End Players Guild
Mark Price, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Rae Davis, “Merry Wives,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Diana DeGarmo, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis
Ricki Franklin, “Twelfth Night,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Zoe Vonder Haar, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis
Christina Rios, “Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Chuck Brinkley, “Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre
Charlie Franklin, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis
Nick Freed, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre
Bryce A. Miller, “The Nerd,” Moonstone Theatre Company
Chuck Winning, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Lavonne Byers, “The Lion in Winter,” The Midnight Company
Kate Durbin, “Doubt: A Parable,” Prism Theatre Company
Ricki Franklin, “See You in a Minute,” Contraband Theatre
Michelle Hand, “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Max & Louie Productions
Naima Randolph, “Suddenly Last Summer,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
John Contini, “Barrymore,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Ron Himes, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep
Dustin Lane Petrillo, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre
Reginald Pierre, “One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
John Pierson, “Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Nicole Angeli, “Mindgame,” Albion Theatre
Velma Austin, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep
Rhiannon Creighton, “Doubt: A Parable,” Prism Theatre Company
Kelly Howe, “See You in a Minute,” Contraband Theatre
Mindy Shaw, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Isaiah Di Lorenzo, “Bitter Fruit,” Upstream Theatre
Michael James Reed, “Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Chauncy Thomas, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep
Daivd Wassilak, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre
John Wolbers, “The Lion in Winter,” The Midnight Company
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Janai Brugger, “Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Teresa Doggett, “Don Pasquale,” Union Avenue Opera
Gemma New, “Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Murrella Parton, “Cosi fan tutte,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Patricia Racette, “Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Marcia Milgrom Dodge, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny
Brian McKinley, “Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals
Robert Quinlan, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
Josh Rhodes, “Chess,” The Muny
John Tartaglia, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Gary Wayne Barker, “The Nerd,” Moonstone Theatre Company
Steve Bebout, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis
Alan Knoll, “Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre
Suki Peters, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre
Hana S. Sharif, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Director of a Drama
Kate Bergstrom, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Carey Perloff, “The Lehman Trilogy,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Annamaria Pileggi, “Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Rebekah Scallet, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre
Jacqueline Thompson, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
“Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny
“Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
“Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis
“Q Brothers Christmas Carol,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre
“Clue,” Stages St. Louis
“The Brechtfast Club,” ERA
“The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
“Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre
“The Lehman Trilogy,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Lion in Winter,” The Midnight Company
Outstanding Musical Director
Charlie Alterman, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny
Colin Healy, “Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals
James Moore, “West Side Story,” The Muny
Larry D. Pry, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
David Sonneborn, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Choreographer
Denis Jones, “Sister Act,” The Muny
Maggie Nold, “Kinky Boots,” The Tesseract Theatre Company
Patrick O’Neill, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny
Josh Rhodes, “Chess” The Muny
Heather Beal, Robert Crenshaw, Vivian Watt, “Eubie!” The Black Rep
Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
Ann Beyersdorfer, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny
Edward E. Haynes, “Chess,” The Muny
Rob Lippert, “Godspell,” Stray Dog Theatre
Kristen Robinson, “Little Shop of Horrors,” The Muny
C. Otis Sweezey, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
Nina Ball, “Confederates,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
An-lin Dauber, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Regina Garcia, “Twelfth Night,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Tim Mackabee, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Lee Savage, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
Herrick Goldman, “Aida,” Stages St. Louis
Jesse Klug, “Q Brothers Christmas Carol,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Jayson M. Lawshee, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
Jason Lyons, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny
Sean M. Savoie, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
Anshuman Bhatia, “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jayson M. Lawshee, “Skeleton Crew,” The Black Rep
Jason Lynch, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, “The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Sean M. Savoie, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis
Christina Watanabe, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Sound Design
G. Clausen, “Twisted Melodies,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Michael Costagliola, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Beef Gratz, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis
Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Amanda Werre, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
Leon Dobkowski, “Little Shop of Horrors,” The Muny
Eileen Engel and Sarah Gene Dowling, “Into the Woods,” Stray Dog Theatre
Robin McGee, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny
Brad Musgrove, “Aida,” Stages St. Louis
Marc W. Vital III, “Eubie!,” The Black Rep
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Daryl Harris, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep
Liz Henning, “The Lion in Winter,” The Midnight Company
Brad Musgrove, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis
Michele Freidman Siler, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre
Fabio Toblini, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
