CLUE and INTO THE WOODS Lead the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards with 11 Nominations Each

The St. Louis Theatre Circle announced their 2024 Nominations on Friday. STAGES St. Louis’ production of CLUE and New Jewish Theatre’s production of INTO THE WOODS lead all productions with 11 nominations each.  Twenty-four different companies and 55 unique productions were represented among 165 nominations in 33 categories. Awards will be handed out on Monday, March 25th, 2024, at The Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts on the Webster University campus.  

CLUE was nominated in every category it was eligible for including Outstanding Production of a Comedy, Outstanding Director of a Comedy, Outstanding Ensemble, Set Design, Lighting Design, Costume Design, and Sound Design. Mark Price (Wadsworth), Zoe Vonder Haar (Mrs. Peacock,) Diana DeGarmo (Miss Scarlett,) and Charlie Franklin (Mr. Green,) all picked up acting nominations. Broadway World called STAGES production of CLUE the best production of the season on its Top 10 Productions of 2023.  

DeGarmo picked up a second supporting nomination for her work as Amneris in the Stages St. Louis production of AIDA. She joins Ricki Franklin (TWELFTH NIGHT, SEE YOU IN A MINUTE) as the only actors with multiple acting nominations this year.  

In addition to STAGES ST. Louis eleven nominations for CLUE, the company picked up another nine nominations split between their productions of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and AIDA, bringing their total nominations to twenty for their three-production season. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and AIDA are both nominated for Outstanding Production of a Musical. 

Broadway World also included The New Jewish Theatre’s enchanted production of INTO THE WOODS on their list of Top 10 Theatre Productions of 2023. INTO THE WOODS garnered eleven nominations, tying CLUE as the most nominated production of the year. In addition to its nomination for Outstanding Production of a Musical, The New Jewish Theatre Production was also nominated for Outstanding Director of a Musical, Outstanding Musical Director, Outstanding Sound Design, Set Design, Lighting Design, and Ensemble. Molly Wennstrom (The Baker’s Wife), Kevin O’Brien (The Baker,) Kristen Joy Lintvedt (Cinderella), and Phil Leveling (Cinderella's Mother, The Wolf, and The Mysterious Man,) were honored with acting nominations.  

The Muny was the most nominated company overall with twenty-six nominations. Six of The Muny’s productions, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, CHESS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, SISTER ACT, and WEST SIDE STORY picked up multiple nominations each. Following The Muny as the most nominated company was The New Jewish Theatre with twenty-four nominations, STAGES St. Louis with twenty nominations, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis with nineteen nominations.  

The full list of nominees, by category, is listed below:  

Outstanding Production of a Musical 

“Aida,” Stages St. Louis 

“Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals 

“Into The Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

“Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis 

“West Side Story,” The Muny 

Outstanding Production of a Comedy 

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

“Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre 

“Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

“The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre 

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” Stray Dog Theatre 

Outstanding Production of a Drama 

“Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep 

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

“The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre 

“The Lehman Trilogy,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

“Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio 

Outstanding Production of an Opera 

“Don Pasquale,” Union Avenue Opera 

“Ragtime,” Union Avenue Opera 

“Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis 

“The Turn of the Screw,” Union Avenue Opera 

“Treemonisha,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis 

Outstanding New Play 

“Action,” Action Arts Collective 

“In Bloom,” The Tesseract Theatre Company 

“One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio 

“See you in a Minute,” Contraband Theatre 

“The Privilege of Being Second,” Prison Performing Arts 

Outstanding Perfomer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role 

De-Rance Blaylock, “Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals 

Melissa Felps, “The Mad Ones,” The Tesseract Theatre Company 

Bryonha Marie, “Sister Act,” The Muny 

Sara Sheperd, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny 

Molly Wennstrom, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Outstanding Perfomer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Tiélere Cheatem, "Kinky Boots,” The Tesseract Theatre Company 

Ben Crawford, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny 

Robin de Jesús, "Little Shop of Horrors," The Muny 

Kevin O’Brien, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

John Riddle, “Chess,” The Muny 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role 

Jackie Burns, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny 

Jerusha Cavazos, “West Side Story,” The Muny 

Diana DeGarmo, “Aida,” Stages St. Louis 

Kristen Joy Lintvedt, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Taylor Louderman, “Chess,” The Muny 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Jonathan Hey, “Into the Woods,” Stray Dog Theatre 

Phil Leveling, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Ken Page, “West Side Story,” The Muny 

Jeremy Sevelovitz, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis 

Jarrod Spector, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny 

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role 

Colleen Backer, “Outside Mullingar,” West End Players Guild 

Mara Bollini, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” Stray Dog Theatre 

Sarah Burke, “Grand Horizons,” Moonstone Theatre Company 

Teresa Doggett, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre 

Leslie Wobbe, “Walter Cronkite is Dead,” West End Players Guild 

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Joneal Joplin, “Grand Horizons,” Moonstone Theatre Company 

Jacob Flekier, “Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Ryan Lawson-Maeske, “The Nerd,” Moonstone Theatre Company 

Jason Meyers, “Outside Mullingar,” West End Players Guild 

Mark Price, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role 

Rae Davis, “Merry Wives,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 

Diana DeGarmo, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

Ricki Franklin, “Twelfth Night,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 

Zoe Vonder Haar, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

Christina Rios, “Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Chuck Brinkley, “Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Charlie Franklin, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

Nick Freed, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre 

Bryce A. Miller, “The Nerd,” Moonstone Theatre Company 

Chuck Winning, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre 

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role 

Lavonne Byers, “The Lion in Winter,” The Midnight Company 

Kate Durbin, “Doubt: A Parable,” Prism Theatre Company 

Ricki Franklin, “See You in a Minute,” Contraband Theatre 

Michelle Hand, “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Max & Louie Productions 

Naima Randolph, “Suddenly Last Summer,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis 

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role 

John Contini, “Barrymore,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio 

Ron Himes, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep 

Dustin Lane Petrillo, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Reginald Pierre, “One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio 

John Pierson, “Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role 

Nicole Angeli, “Mindgame,” Albion Theatre 

Velma Austin, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep 

Rhiannon Creighton, “Doubt: A Parable,” Prism Theatre Company 

Kelly Howe, “See You in a Minute,” Contraband Theatre 

Mindy Shaw, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Isaiah Di Lorenzo, “Bitter Fruit,” Upstream Theatre 

Michael James Reed, “Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio 

Chauncy Thomas, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep 

Daivd Wassilak, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre 

John Wolbers, “The Lion in Winter,” The Midnight Company 

Outstanding Achievement in Opera 

Janai Brugger, “Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis 

Teresa Doggett, “Don Pasquale,” Union Avenue Opera 

Gemma New, “Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis 

Murrella Parton, “Cosi fan tutte,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis 

Patricia Racette, “Susannah,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis 

Outstanding Director of a Musical 

Marcia Milgrom Dodge, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny 

Brian McKinley, “Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals 

Robert Quinlan, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Josh Rhodes, “Chess,” The Muny 

John Tartaglia, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny 

Outstanding Director of a Comedy 

Gary Wayne Barker, “The Nerd,” Moonstone Theatre Company 

Steve Bebout, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

Alan Knoll, “Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Suki Peters, “The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre 

Hana S. Sharif, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Outstanding Director of a Drama 

Kate Bergstrom, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Carey Perloff, “The Lehman Trilogy,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Annamaria Pileggi, “Uncle Vanya,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio 

Rebekah Scallet, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Jacqueline Thompson, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep 

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical 

“Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals 

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny 

“Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

“Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis 

Q Brothers Christmas Carol,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy 

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

“Broadway Bound,” The New Jewish Theatre 

“Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

“The Brechtfast Club,” ERA 

“The Birthday Party,” Albion Theatre 

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama 

“Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep 

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

“The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre 

“The Lehman Trilogy,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

“The Lion in Winter,” The Midnight Company 

Outstanding Musical Director 

Charlie Alterman, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” The Muny 

Colin Healy, “Caroline, or Change,” Fly North Theatricals 

James Moore, “West Side Story,” The Muny 

Larry D. Pry, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

David Sonneborn, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis 

Outstanding Choreographer 

Denis Jones, “Sister Act,” The Muny 

Maggie Nold, “Kinky Boots,” The Tesseract Theatre Company 

Patrick O’Neill, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny 

Josh Rhodes, “Chess” The Muny 

Heather Beal, Robert Crenshaw, Vivian Watt, “Eubie!” The Black Rep 

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical 

Ann Beyersdorfer, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny 

Edward E. Haynes, “Chess,” The Muny 

Rob Lippert, “Godspell,” Stray Dog Theatre 

Kristen Robinson, “Little Shop of Horrors,” The Muny 

C. Otis Sweezey, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Outstanding Set Design in a Play 

Nina Ball, “Confederates,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

An-lin Dauber, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Regina Garcia, “Twelfth Night,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 

Tim Mackabee, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Lee Savage, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical 

Herrick Goldman, “Aida,” Stages St. Louis 

Jesse Klug, “Q Brothers Christmas Carol,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 

Jayson M. Lawshee, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Jason Lyons, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny 

Sean M. Savoie, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Stages St. Louis 

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play 

Anshuman Bhatia, “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Jayson M. Lawshee, “Skeleton Crew,” The Black Rep 

Jason Lynch, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, “The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Sean M. Savoie, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

Christina Watanabe, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Outstanding Sound Design 

G. Clausen, “Twisted Melodies,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Michael Costagliola, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Beef Gratz, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Amanda Werre, “Into the Woods,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical 

Leon Dobkowski, “Little Shop of Horrors,” The Muny 

Eileen Engel and Sarah Gene Dowling, “Into the Woods,” Stray Dog Theatre 

Robin McGee, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” The Muny 

Brad Musgrove, “Aida,” Stages St. Louis 

Marc W. Vital III, “Eubie!,” The Black Rep 

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play 

Daryl Harris, “Death of a Salesman,” The Black Rep 

Liz Henning, “The Lion in Winter,” The Midnight Company 

Brad Musgrove, “Clue,” Stages St. Louis 

Michele Freidman Siler, “The Immigrant,” The New Jewish Theatre 

Fabio Toblini, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 




