Ben Platt REVERIE Tour Announced At The Fabulous Fox

Tickets are on sale now through MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111 for Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning recording artist/songwriter Ben Platt's highly anticipated "REVERIE TOUR."

His biggest North American headline tour thus far, "The Reverie Tour" is set to kick off February 23, 2022, in Orlando, FL, will hit St. Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and will culminate with the tour finale on April 8, 2022, at Los Angeles' legendary Hollywood Bowl.

For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.benplattmusic.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. Packages include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Platt's second solo album, REVERIE, released on August 13, includes such extraordinary new singles as "Happy To Be Sad" and "Imagine," both available now on all digital platforms. Produced by Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Katy Perry) and Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Paul McCartney) with additional production from GRAMMY Award nominee Gian Stone (Maroon 5, Dua Lipa), "Happy To Be Sad" was met with applause from Billboard, which raved, "On 'Happy To Be Sad,' the singer beautifully illustrates the portrait of a lover having to leave his significant other for a while, and simply reveling in the sadness as a source of pure joy. It's a confusing emotion to describe until you hear Platt's cherubic vocals sing the words - then it feels like it's happening to you right in this moment." "Happy To Be Sad" is joined by an official companion visualizer, streaming HERE.

"Imagine" represented the first new music from Platt since 2019's "So Will I," available HERE. Produced by multiple GRAMMY Award-winner Finneas (Billie Eilish, Halsey, Camila Cabello) and applauded by Rolling Stone as "moving, inspiring...a powerful new ballad," "So Will I" is featured on the deluxe edition of Platt's acclaimed debut album, SING TO ME INSTEAD. The expanded collection also includes live material recorded during Platt's sold-out 2018 headline show at New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall, filmed for the concert special, Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall, which streamed exclusively on Netflix.

SING TO ME INSTEAD proved a full-fledged sensation upon its March 2019 release, amassing over 337M global streams and earning applause from fans and critics alike. A truly multi-faceted actor, singer, and all-around performer, the album saw Platt making a remarkable arrival as a solo recording artist and a songwriter, co-writing all of the album's 12 songs. Highlights include "Bad Habit," "Ease My Mind," "Grow As We Go," and "Temporary Love," all of which are joined by official music videos streaming HERE.

The winner of the 2017 Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt also received a GRAMMY Award for his role on Atlantic's DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING and a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. Platt will reprise his role as Evan in the Dear Evan Hansen film, set for release on September 24th; watch the official trailer HERE.

Platt's evolving body of work also includes memorable roles in the TONY Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon, the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and the acclaimed Netflix series, The Politician which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Actor in a Comedy," among many others. Platt - who recently made a guest appearance on FOX's The Simpsons, began filming Merrily We Roll Along with Beanie Feldstein, directed by Richard Linklater, which will be shot over the course of twenty years. Ben will soon be seen in BJ Novak's anthology series, The Premise a new comedy-drama coming to FX and Hulu. He will soon begin production on the film, The People We Hate At The Wedding alongside Kristen Bell and Allison Janney.